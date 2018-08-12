back
Eric Garner's mom fights for police accountability
"I can't breathe!" Her son's tragic death was nationwide news four years ago — and she's making sure that the demand for justice against police brutality is never silenced.
08/12/2018 7:01 PM
12 comments
Hemant D.08/30/2018 10:03
HAT'S-OFF no words 👏💖🙏...
Zriouel M.08/18/2018 14:58
Les forces de police ont souvent adapter un état d'esprit réservé au champ de bataille.
محمد ع.08/18/2018 00:40
يعني امك شتريد بـٍْْـٍْہٰـٍْـٍْ؏ـٍْـٍْہٰـٍْـٍْْد وتكعد وتسكت
Jeylaani R.08/15/2018 07:42
That is horrible where is the justice
Iranian D.08/14/2018 11:12
Yes. ..heart breaking incident ...very cruel behavior of those police men..she have all rights to ask justice for vandalism
Ekugbere O.08/13/2018 15:05
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10209413552374946&id=1808822263
Md T.08/13/2018 13:44
Nice
Bella C.08/13/2018 08:05
Heartbreaking 😢
Haydee R.08/13/2018 07:41
En todas las partes del mundo existe la injusticia..la brutalidad..
Carl F.08/12/2018 23:40
Horrible.
Heidi M.08/12/2018 22:19
Eine tapfere Mutter die man unterstützen muss
اسامة ا.08/12/2018 20:15
Ouii c'eait v,raiii