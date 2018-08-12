back

Eric Garner's mom fights for police accountability

"I can't breathe!" Her son's tragic death was nationwide news four years ago — and she's making sure that the demand for justice against police brutality is never silenced.

08/12/2018 7:01 PM
  • 332.7k
  • 16

Stand Up

  1. How Shiori Ito Brought the #MeToo Movement to Japan

  2. This interview reveals the truth behind Mattel toys

  3. Doctors trying to vaccinate detained migrants arrested

  4. Anti-Homeless Tactics Around the United States

  5. My first day in France: Joël

  6. Protesting Gender Violence Around the World Through Song

12 comments

  • Hemant D.
    08/30/2018 10:03

    HAT'S-OFF no words 👏💖🙏...

  • Zriouel M.
    08/18/2018 14:58

    Les forces de police ont souvent adapter un état d'esprit réservé au champ de bataille.

  • محمد ع.
    08/18/2018 00:40

    يعني امك شتريد بـٍْْـٍْہٰـٍْـٍْ؏ـٍْـٍْہٰـٍْـٍْْد وتكعد وتسكت

  • Jeylaani R.
    08/15/2018 07:42

    That is horrible where is the justice

  • Iranian D.
    08/14/2018 11:12

    Yes. ..heart breaking incident ...very cruel behavior of those police men..she have all rights to ask justice for vandalism

  • Ekugbere O.
    08/13/2018 15:05

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10209413552374946&id=1808822263

  • Md T.
    08/13/2018 13:44

    Nice

  • Bella C.
    08/13/2018 08:05

    Heartbreaking 😢

  • Haydee R.
    08/13/2018 07:41

    En todas las partes del mundo existe la injusticia..la brutalidad..

  • Carl F.
    08/12/2018 23:40

    Horrible.

  • Heidi M.
    08/12/2018 22:19

    Eine tapfere Mutter die man unterstützen muss

  • اسامة ا.
    08/12/2018 20:15

    Ouii c'eait v,raiii