Eric Garner’s mother speaks at vigil for George Floyd

"This is just opening up an old wound, pouring salt into it." Eric Garner's mother, Gwen Carr, speaks to the Minneapolis community at a prayer vigil for George Floyd.

05/28/2020 8:57 PM
4 comments

  • Tonya F.
    40 minutes

    Amen!

  • Mirko H.
    44 minutes

    Great Lady!!! Thanks for sharing.

  • Humayun A.
    an hour

    we can take them out** 😆😆

  • Aromokunola T.
    an hour

    Let the blacks rise for their defense against these racists murderers. It's horrendous