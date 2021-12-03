back
EU declared "LGBTIQ-freedom zone" in response to Poland's discriminatory policies
"You can be whoever you want to be, and our union will protect that right." The EU has been declared an "LGBTIQ-freedom zone" in a symbolic protest against Poland's new discriminatory policies.
03/12/2021 8:24 PM
13 comments
Isah M.24 minutes
It's better to introduce laws that would end all form of racisms that has been ravaging European nations than this Madness of "LGBTIQ freedom ".
Isah M.26 minutes
LGBTIQ are nothing but a group of abnormal human beings!
Isah M.28 minutes
Hmm Freedom zone or Freedom of destruction!
Nerijus K.30 minutes
Stop promoting these mentally ill people, please. Why do they try so hard to turn as many children as they can into lgbtq BS? Why do they have to go into kindergartens to promote this sh*t to toddlers?
Carl H.an hour
The world gave yous freedom before an you started ww2
Jason C.an hour
Thought this was a speech about what certain races have to deal with only to discover that its for something that doesn't concern me.
Aamir R.an hour
https://youtu.be/wXvWiZI_8xw
Shubhankar T.an hour
Poland is saved by Hungary everytime when committee votes to remove Poland from EU. If you really want something to change, try hard to convince Hungary. Think strategically.🤷♀️
Romeo C.an hour
Potatoes half price on Tesco hurry up 👍
Kashif N.an hour
LGBTIQRSTUVWXYZ.. End this please
Assad U.an hour
so another war between normal Humans and X-men Mutants?
Dave P.an hour
Too much liberty and freedom is really dangerous
Joe W.an hour
ABCDEFG I don't need a bunch of made up letters for me