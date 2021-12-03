back

EU declared "LGBTIQ-freedom zone" in response to Poland's discriminatory policies

"You can be whoever you want to be, and our union will protect that right." The EU has been declared an "LGBTIQ-freedom zone" in a symbolic protest against Poland's new discriminatory policies.

03/12/2021 8:24 PM
13 comments

  • Isah M.
    24 minutes

    It's better to introduce laws that would end all form of racisms that has been ravaging European nations than this Madness of "LGBTIQ freedom ".

  • Isah M.
    26 minutes

    LGBTIQ are nothing but a group of abnormal human beings!

  • Isah M.
    28 minutes

    Hmm Freedom zone or Freedom of destruction!

  • Nerijus K.
    30 minutes

    Stop promoting these mentally ill people, please. Why do they try so hard to turn as many children as they can into lgbtq BS? Why do they have to go into kindergartens to promote this sh*t to toddlers?

  • Carl H.
    an hour

    The world gave yous freedom before an you started ww2

  • Jason C.
    an hour

    Thought this was a speech about what certain races have to deal with only to discover that its for something that doesn't concern me.

  • Aamir R.
    an hour

    https://youtu.be/wXvWiZI_8xw

  • Shubhankar T.
    an hour

    Poland is saved by Hungary everytime when committee votes to remove Poland from EU. If you really want something to change, try hard to convince Hungary. Think strategically.🤷‍♀️

  • Romeo C.
    an hour

    Potatoes half price on Tesco hurry up 👍

  • Kashif N.
    an hour

    LGBTIQRSTUVWXYZ.. End this please

  • Assad U.
    an hour

    so another war between normal Humans and X-men Mutants?

  • Dave P.
    an hour

    Too much liberty and freedom is really dangerous

  • Joe W.
    an hour

    ABCDEFG I don't need a bunch of made up letters for me

