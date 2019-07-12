Ex-Border Patrol Agent on Agency's "Racist" Culture
"The people that I was working with were more criminal than the people I was arresting every day." This is the behavior a former border patrol agent witnessed from her peers.
Former Border Patrol Agent Speaks Out On Agency's Culture
As a Border Patrol Agent from 1995 to 2001. Jenn Budd used to detain immigrants. Now, she's helping them. Her account of her time with Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) sheds light on a culture of abuse, violence and racism, which stated for her in the Border Patrol Academy. While based in Campo, California, Budd was tasked with patrolling the border and assisting in the deportation of immigrants. However, CBP officials have now publicly condemned the hate-filled private Facebook groups for former and active Border Patrol Agents (after it was revealed by the media), Budd claims that anti-immigrants’ groups have increasingly gained influence within the agency. Now the chief will sit there and say you know this isn't who we are, but it is who they are. I mean it's 9 5000 people in and some of them are retired but the force is 19 000 and then 5% of them are female, so it is who they are. Budd now volunteers at shelters in San Diego and decries horrendous detention conditions. In protest, Budd wrote an open-letter to current CBP agents asking them to "lay down their guns and resist illegal orders."
“My hope was to get them if anybody maybe had, any kind of thoughts that they aren't doing the right thing, and they feel like they're trapped because it's a good paying job, and this and that, you know I I left in 2001, unexpectedly, and I didn't have a job lined up and I just did what I felt I had to do and I resigned in protest and I told them exactly why I was resigning and that I felt that they were immoral and unethical and it was the best thing I ever did. I think this is one of those times where, you either speak the truth or you're gonna go down in history on the wrong side. I don't want to be in the wrong side,” proclaims Jenn Budd Former Border Patrol Agent.
Greg L.11/29/2019 23:36
President isnt wrong. If you dont like the consequences of your actions maybe you shouldnt do it in the first place
Joe B.10/18/2019 04:59
Wow! Who was President during her tenure 1995 to 2001? No way! Bill Clinton?! NO way would that happen under his watch.
Rebecca H.10/10/2019 14:26
I wonder what we would find in these camps if know one called to sit up a time to come in or even if some one went under cover thing is I'm not there to see with my on eyes or hear with my ears so I'm not going to say she or any others are lie about the bad stuff because if they know your coming they can clean it up and for the Borad police again I'm not there we all hope every one will do the right thing but some don't I'm just saying if TV Utub or what ever you get the news on if you only believe that then we all may be wrong we need to do more checking on things then just believe the news yes it wrong to come the way they do but i do know this for try to help some one come the right way it took her 5 years to save the money over there working in lower wage job's then we will see and before you ask she had know trouble with their law or ours she did everything they ask doctor test and waited another two years to be told NO she ask way they could not tell her why.seven years to do it right again I'm not there to see so I can't say who's right or wrong sorry for the long story.
Alan S.07/31/2019 20:46
These people need to build a country like Americans built America
Mike S.07/31/2019 02:25
Whats she is talking about is 18+ years ago, things change, situations change .. but to her, nothing changes...for her story is correct ..there are a few bad apples in any crowd, in any profession..but its her side of the story I so wonder...women praise her for coming out...which she has..but again her side of the story and stating she is helping those to cross the border because she didn't like the way they were being treated...well traitor, to your own country and you turned your back on your fellow officers who put their lives on the line each and every day so you can come out of the closet.. and spew your hatred for a system that is trying and you just like so many wish to tear it down...on top of that 18+ years ago...geez.
Francisco C.07/30/2019 22:11
Wow! What an eye opener...
Eric W.07/30/2019 12:23
The southern poverty law center labels every conservative group a racist hate group. They are a joke. I think you get the words "racist" and "patriot" confused.
Eric W.07/30/2019 12:20
You can't think like a liberal and do that job, sounds like she's winning about everything.
Dean B.07/30/2019 06:58
She must know aoc
Bill P.07/30/2019 01:30
Names and proof please.
Neil S.07/29/2019 16:12
Why didn't she speak out sooner? Why now? Why wait 18 years? Does she have any physical evidence? Why just a couple of months before the primaries? Wonder who paid her and how much she got for her acting debut?
Larry N.07/29/2019 00:13
I don’t believe you
Eric P.07/28/2019 00:39
Lol
Michael C.07/27/2019 21:18
Watch her in the vid Every Time she gets ready to lie she will glance away
Pamela R.07/27/2019 21:06
Just came here to read the hateful remarks. Was not disapointed
Scott A.07/27/2019 10:59
Blah blah blah blah
Ralph W.07/27/2019 10:45
The southern poverty law center has been caught in lie after lie. They are a racist hate group. Do some research.
Sean W.07/27/2019 08:24
Don't come here illegally. That's the facts behind it. Up hold the oath you took as a law enforcement officer and if you can't uphold that oath then relinquish your right to being one.
Aaron B.07/25/2019 15:54
Lies..........who would sexually assault that dude?.......nobody!
Kevin G.07/25/2019 15:20
Lies Fa Cough