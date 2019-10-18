Ex-Cop Explains Why Texas Police Killing Was Avoidable
A former Fort Worth cop breaks down why Atatiana Jefferson's killing was avoidable — and a symptom of a greater problem in policing.
Another high-profile case from the Dallas-Fort Worth area involving an officer shooting a civilian in their own home
Could better community policing have prevented the killing of Atatiana Jefferson? The 28-year-old was shot dead in her home by an officer responding to a neighbor's call about an open door at her home. A former Fort Worth, Texas police officer broke down what went wrong and why the killing was avoidable. Officers arrived on the scene and one is alleged to have shot Jefferson through her back window after seeing a firearm in her hand. Jefferson’s 8-year-old nephew heard suspicious sounds from outside, which prompted her to retrieve her gun.
“I was a Fort Worth police officer from 1992 to late 2004. In the information that I first heard, it was that an officer went on a wellness check and shot somebody and just having that information, the first thing went to my went through my mind was what happened that made it get to that level. And so as more information started to come out that the officer actually went to search this side of the house and did not, you know, identify himself, then it kind of became, you know, why would an officer at 2:30 in the morning, go walking and snooping around somebody's house without checking to, you know, or identifying themselves as being on the property? My first thought is if I start walking around in the back door and these people are home, they might shoot me because I don't know who I am,” LaRhonda Young, (formerly Fort Worth PD) tells Brut.
The shooting comes on the back of the Amber Guyger trial, another high-profile case from the Dallas-Fort Worth area involving an officer shooting a civilian in their own home. The officer since resigned and has been charged with murder. Young says the killing is a symptom of what happens when the idea of community policing is disregarded.
Larry T.10/31/2019 15:33
If he was not there to do a wellness check, then what was his reason for being there, common sense is just that, and defending him makes no sense.
Vaughn C.10/29/2019 20:17
Who sits in their couch with a gun after hearing a noise
Elaine S.10/27/2019 17:21
My question is the neighbors that asked for the wellness check,why didn't you go ask them why the doors have been opened all day,if you are so concerned, what is going on the neighborhood that is so dangerous. Who points a gun at the window when you can't see anything from a house looking out in the dark. Why was the cop so quick to draw, lots of questions about this case.
Zaphenath P.10/27/2019 16:25
Quit making excuses for a white supremacist who answers every call with the intention of killing anything black.
Katelyn K.10/25/2019 22:54
Aren’t even safe in our own homes. Wake up people
Clement R.10/24/2019 21:28
It's so many more of those races police in the departments that we as black people got to start standing up all around the world it's got to be a Eye for a Eye.
Everette R.10/23/2019 09:13
The America we live with , unfortunately..... 🇺🇸
Walter E.10/23/2019 01:32
This is bait video!! The police department is setting the stage for doubt, in order to mentally manipulate the public and the potential jurors, into beLIEving that the facts of the case are not TRUTH!!! They are preparing to get this cop OFF of the murder charge...
Shakina W.10/22/2019 18:19
Problem is, they don't care to have a relationship with the black community. I have met ONE great officer in my 42 yrs on earth whom was white and actually CARED about people! That's a horrible ratio.
Jerry M.10/22/2019 12:49
She's on point, tough job not for everyone, Impulsive, scared, nervous? not your calling go find another gig, where you won't destroy lives including your own...😎
John H.10/21/2019 01:57
don't worry about it folks when they get the cop in prison he's going to have the blank the size of the Skippy jar
Dale F.10/21/2019 01:05
Why is this crap on my page. Hmmmm, if Ms. Jefferson had resided somewhere else, she would still be alive? Lord! So, she killed herself because of her choice of housing. This stupid, backward thinking is exactly why these rotten cops do what they do and get away with it.
Marcus B.10/20/2019 18:20
No start going to there home and shooting back!! Fix it with Jesus or whatever, find & shoot
Jan C.10/20/2019 01:13
T-
Juan M.10/19/2019 02:10
Well said ...
John V.10/19/2019 01:13
Trigger happy cracker , been watching too much John Wayne !!!
Curtis R.10/18/2019 23:56
Something the department might want to listen to because they haven’t been listening. Great interview!!
Garvin T.10/18/2019 23:47
Exactly don't sign up for the job if your not man enough to withstand the pressure. There's too many law officers that's scared shitless when coming into situations they signed up for.
Brut10/18/2019 13:17
The Fort Worth officer who shot Atatiana Jefferson wasn't actually asked to do a wellness check. Learn more about this developing story: https://www.cnn.com/2019/10/16/us/police-response-fort-worth-shooting/index.html