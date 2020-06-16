back

Ex-cop supports defunding the police

This ex-cop advocates for defunding the police. Here's why.

06/16/2020 3:28 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 5:23

    Ex-cop supports defunding the police

  2. 3:50

    Trump vs. every other U.S. president

  3. 4:20

    Rayshard Brooks killing sparks protests against police brutality in Atlanta

  4. 5:33

    Floyd protests inspire global demonstrations against police brutality

  5. 16:50

    "George Floyd Ave": The corner of loss and hope

  6. 5:28

    Why Jane Roe flipped sides on abortion law

0 comments