back
Ex-cop supports defunding the police
This ex-cop advocates for defunding the police. Here's why.
06/16/2020 3:28 PM
- New
And even more
- 5:23
Ex-cop supports defunding the police
- 3:50
Trump vs. every other U.S. president
- 4:20
Rayshard Brooks killing sparks protests against police brutality in Atlanta
- 5:33
Floyd protests inspire global demonstrations against police brutality
- 16:50
"George Floyd Ave": The corner of loss and hope
- 5:28
Why Jane Roe flipped sides on abortion law
0 comments