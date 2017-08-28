Ex-Texas Mayor on hurricanes

Austrian teen starts a rail travel agency
U.S. Vs The World On Plastic
The right way to plant trees
How America's cities are fighting climate change
Harrison Ford: "Science is being denigrated."
Australian Senator tears up in powerful speech on grief
Tell that to trump my friend, climate change is real and you agreed that there's evidence of it
I bet he is one of those screaming "FAKE NEWS" 😂😂
I'm so tired of old farts pretending to know more than scientists. Now take the logical conclusion. Global warming is not a hoax. The next one will probably be in a few weeks.
ok... ? maybe he's just getting older & Low T has turned him into a wuss.
Now go vote against youre best interests!
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/1900_Galveston_hurricane
Why is the lady to his right smiling though??
With global warming natural catastrophes will worsen
That woman looks entirely too happy
He's right though. I'm in Houston right now. I'm one of the lucky ones. My problem was conflicting information. We were all told leave one moment then told to stay put the next. Many people have lost everything. We all should of left.
Well we make fun of the weather man all the time because they say it will rain and it's hotter than a son of a bitch then they say sunny and it's cold as hell and by the end of the night it's hot as hell. We can have cold nights in the middle of spring and summer....that's why we don't always take them seriously. And he obviously believes in some sort of scientific based assumption about the weather and climate changing because he said they're getting worse. Alot of us here believe in climate change. And saying rude and unnecessary things like that isn't okay, they got hit hard in that town and alot of buildings and homes were destroyed it looks horrible.
Always choose your words carefully. The weather is always changing so its very difficult to accurately forecast it. A meteorologist is the best qualified to make an educated guess. Sure. Sometimes, they're dead wrong. But like I said...weather is always changing. And I'll take the words of an educated meteorologist over some nut who knows nothing about it except to make cynical comments about the weather man.
At the very least, this gentleman acknowledges that he put his foot in his mouth. Maybe this will be a learning experience for him to entertain that just maybe the weather man may know a little more about this than he does.
And he's probably one of them who doesn't believe in climate change
13 comments
Megan K.08/29/2017 15:07
Tell that to trump my friend, climate change is real and you agreed that there's evidence of it
Junior A.08/29/2017 14:26
I bet he is one of those screaming "FAKE NEWS" 😂😂
Jeff R.08/29/2017 11:58
I'm so tired of old farts pretending to know more than scientists. Now take the logical conclusion. Global warming is not a hoax. The next one will probably be in a few weeks.
Nic S.08/29/2017 11:15
ok... ? maybe he's just getting older & Low T has turned him into a wuss.
Allin K.08/29/2017 05:57
Now go vote against youre best interests!
Tim B.08/28/2017 23:09
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/1900_Galveston_hurricane
Monroe J.08/28/2017 20:52
Why is the lady to his right smiling though??
Cyrus B.08/28/2017 19:56
With global warming natural catastrophes will worsen
Jack F.08/28/2017 19:23
That woman looks entirely too happy
Erika R.08/28/2017 18:53
He's right though. I'm in Houston right now. I'm one of the lucky ones. My problem was conflicting information. We were all told leave one moment then told to stay put the next. Many people have lost everything. We all should of left.
Starr D.08/28/2017 17:49
Well we make fun of the weather man all the time because they say it will rain and it's hotter than a son of a bitch then they say sunny and it's cold as hell and by the end of the night it's hot as hell. We can have cold nights in the middle of spring and summer....that's why we don't always take them seriously. And he obviously believes in some sort of scientific based assumption about the weather and climate changing because he said they're getting worse. Alot of us here believe in climate change. And saying rude and unnecessary things like that isn't okay, they got hit hard in that town and alot of buildings and homes were destroyed it looks horrible.
Clayton L.08/28/2017 17:39
Always choose your words carefully. The weather is always changing so its very difficult to accurately forecast it. A meteorologist is the best qualified to make an educated guess. Sure. Sometimes, they're dead wrong. But like I said...weather is always changing. And I'll take the words of an educated meteorologist over some nut who knows nothing about it except to make cynical comments about the weather man. At the very least, this gentleman acknowledges that he put his foot in his mouth. Maybe this will be a learning experience for him to entertain that just maybe the weather man may know a little more about this than he does.
Dirk A.08/28/2017 17:23
And he's probably one of them who doesn't believe in climate change