Extinction Rebellion Around the World
They're young, they come from around the world, and this week they are protesting against their governments' inaction on the climate crisis. This is @ExtinctionRebellion — and here is their message.
The protesters brought the globe to a standstill
Dozens of protesters were arrested after shutting down a Times Square intersection to draw attention to climate change, an NYPD spokesman confirmed. Demonstrators affiliated with the group Extinction Rebellion parked a green sailboat on Broadway and West 44th Street and surrounded the vessel, blocking cars from using the road. Police began arresting protesters about 45 minutes later, taking 62 people into custody, an NYPD spokesman said. Charges against the protesters are pending but will mostly likely be for disorderly conduct, the spokesman said.
Tourists and workers on Wall Street were met by a jarring spectacle: protesters, some lying in pools of fake blood outside the New York Stock Exchange, some dancing and others chanting, all to call attention to people killed by climate-related disease and disaster. “Drowned in attic,” read one sign in the shape of a cardboard gravestone that was lying next to a protester playing dead; another read, “Couldn’t Outrun Wildfire.” The demonstrators, led by the protest group Extinction Rebellion, were kicking off five days of civil disobedience planned across the city, the country and the rest of the world.
By disrupting several landmarks in the heart of New York’s financial district and by blocking traffic on Broadway, the group hoped to start building up its relatively small American movement with the kind of street muscle and influence it has quickly amassed in its birthplace, the United Kingdom. The group Extinction Rebellion launched its "international rebellion" to protest government inaction on climate change on Oct. 7, 2019, according to the organization's website. The movement will feature protests in 60 different cities worldwide such as London, Paris and NYC. Jonathan Palash-Miznir (XR Youth US coordinator), Olivia Wohlgemuth (Fridays For Future organizer and XR activist), Sophie Anderson (XR Youth US coordinator), Giovanni Tamacas (XR activist), Xander (farmer and XR activist), and Christina Ellsberg (student and XR activist) all spoke to Brut. while fighting for the world’s environmental rights.
Brut.
121 comments
Bruce B.11/01/2019 02:19
I certainly admire the youthful enthusiasm, but it represents a tremendous squandering of energy that could and should be applied to authentic concerns in the world today.
Charlotte J.10/31/2019 01:00
Okay ??? Lay down your cell phones, internet usage, stop riding in cars busses taxi's, turn off all battery operated devices, no more fast food joints etc. When you do that then I know your serious, oh FYI, Al Gore said there would be no more ice and the polar caps would be gone by 2013.......?????? Just so you know and since you'll no longer can Google cause you'll be giving that up, walk to your nearest library and please read about the Ice age...thank you, and good day.
MD A.10/30/2019 19:43
Hi
Darryl B.10/30/2019 08:32
Fkn joke
Jerry O.10/30/2019 03:35
If you want to stop climate change go to the SUN and talk to it. The SUN has, is and will be the biggest contributor of climate change not only here on earth but every other planet in out system. The weather 2000 yrs ago was much warmer than now and 1000 yrs ago it was much cooler than now. Which temperature IS the perfect temperature? Do you know?
Jack R.10/30/2019 02:09
Putting God first is the first step to moving forward!
David D.10/30/2019 01:49
All this video does is demonstrate how easy it is to brainwash impressionable children by using misinformstion
John W.10/29/2019 23:54
Such misguided youth. You’re talking about climate crisis like it’s your religion. Enough already. The Obamas just bought a $15MM beach-side home on Martha’s Vineyard. It would seem they just don’t believe the rising seas hysteria either.
Darrell R.10/29/2019 22:29
Coming from around the world??? Are they walking? If not, they're all hypocrites......
Ronnie H.10/29/2019 21:38
Oh boo hoo hoo...do some research on the history of the earth. Ever hear of the Ice Age for example???
Jon B.10/29/2019 15:31
Poor brainwashed people... don’t they know prediction models isn’t science? Guess not, when the propaganda is being pushed by 95% of the news sources and is being taught in our schools as something real...
Tim M.10/29/2019 14:32
The climate change has been fixed now it's no longer a problem spread the word
Clint C.10/29/2019 11:10
explain the smaller ozone hole if humans are impacting it the most?
Ben S.10/29/2019 06:31
Why are none of theses youngsters addressing the Chinese government? I am pretty sure they are one of the biggest polluters
Jeronimo L.10/29/2019 03:34
How much you stealing from people with your lies
Adam F.10/28/2019 23:47
Go to China and protest
James M.10/28/2019 22:02
How about cleaning up the earth, you know, pick up trash and and dispose of it, recycle!!!! Do something that will actually do some good!!!!
Donald S.10/28/2019 21:13
If all of the Democrats would Hold their Breath for 10 Minutes, Climate Change would be reversed in 15 Minutes,,, AND GO..
Donald S.10/28/2019 21:04
The Climate has Changed for Millions of years before us And will Change for Millions more after we are gone.
Rick T.10/28/2019 20:47
And they are so freaking bright! the world will go to hell very quickly when these young, ignorant people ever get in charge. what a joke this really is.