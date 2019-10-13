Extinction Rebellion Youth Coordinator's Message to Trump

Youths are ready to #climatestrike

Extinction Rebellion put major cities on red alert with a series of direct actions. The group has galvanized youth across the world and they're now calling on all citizens to join the movement.

“To Trump, you have children. How can you look your children in the eye, while you're sending them and their children to their graves? It's disgusting, it's immoral and it's disgraceful. I don't know how anyone can claim to represent a people and throw away their futures or be a parent and throw away your children's future. They're violating the moral ethos of our nation. When, when people at the top and our government is corrupted like that morally and politically and economically, the only thing we can do is this, the only thing we can do is protest and leverage our power as people. There have been so many moments in history which we were apathetic, and there were horrible consequences. If we all stand by and do nothing, then nothing is going to get done. No one is going to do it for you. And frankly we all are interconnected by this moral obligation at this moment in history. I'm not going to be able to save myself or my family without your help. And you're not going to be able to save yourself or your family without mine. So, don't expect me to do this for you, don't expect the youth to do this for you and I won't expect you to do it for me. We're all going to do it together. And we're gonna work every single day to do it,” Jonathan Palash-Miznir, XR Youth US coordinator tells Brut.

Thunberg gained fame last fall when she began skipping school to protest outside the Swedish parliament. At first often standing alone, she eventually found an audience—and founded a movement—after posting about her “Fridays for the Future” on social media. Thunberg’s act of protest sparked student strikes in over 130 countries, including a mass walk-out months ago.

Brut.