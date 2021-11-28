back
Father Anne is fighting for woman priesthood in Catholicism
In the Roman Catholic church, only men can become priests. Father Anne is here to change that ...
11/28/2021 6:57 PM
- New
And even more
- 5:44
Father Anne is fighting for woman priesthood in Catholicism
- 3:16
Saving New York City’s coasts — with oysters
- 4:59
Meet the Herpes Goddess
- 15:10
300 Miles for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women
- 5:30
The story of Melissa Lucio, the woman on death row in Texas
- 3:50
How Richard Williams led his daughters to tennis super stardom
9 comments
Carl H.7 minutes
Wake up ask your fake god what hes done for the world lately answer...nothing
Bong C.9 minutes
Katol pa more
Laura H.14 minutes
I wouldn't trust this woman. She will twist the Bible and it's meaning to suit her lifestyle
Nyaguthie M.16 minutes
You don't have to be a Roman Catholic to change lifes...which I believe is what evangelism is....Stop fighting an institution n focus on winning souls ..this is the true calling.I think the your right name would be Mother Anne by the way 🤣
Wendy H.17 minutes
If she's so keen to be a female priest why is she called Father Anne and not Mother Anne?
Wacky F.18 minutes
Gonna call you mother anne... not father...
Dennis A.20 minutes
It's not according to the Catholic church but according to the Bible , women pastors, priest or any higher position in the church is a sin and forbidden. I'm pro women in many things but it's what its.
Kakompe E.20 minutes
Father Annie do it my brother ✌
Otto M.23 minutes
Midnight Mass