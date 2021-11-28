back

Father Anne is fighting for woman priesthood in Catholicism

In the Roman Catholic church, only men can become priests. Father Anne is here to change that ...

11/28/2021 6:57 PM
9 comments

  • Carl H.
    7 minutes

    Wake up ask your fake god what hes done for the world lately answer...nothing

  • Bong C.
    9 minutes

    Katol pa more

  • Laura H.
    14 minutes

    I wouldn't trust this woman. She will twist the Bible and it's meaning to suit her lifestyle

  • Nyaguthie M.
    16 minutes

    You don't have to be a Roman Catholic to change lifes...which I believe is what evangelism is....Stop fighting an institution n focus on winning souls ..this is the true calling.I think the your right name would be Mother Anne by the way 🤣

  • Wendy H.
    17 minutes

    If she's so keen to be a female priest why is she called Father Anne and not Mother Anne?

  • Wacky F.
    18 minutes

    Gonna call you mother anne... not father...

  • Dennis A.
    20 minutes

    It's not according to the Catholic church but according to the Bible , women pastors, priest or any higher position in the church is a sin and forbidden. I'm pro women in many things but it's what its.

  • Kakompe E.
    20 minutes

    Father Annie do it my brother ✌

  • Otto M.
    23 minutes

    Midnight Mass

