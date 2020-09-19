back
Father-daughter duo create app for kids with parents in prison
While in prison, this father had trouble keeping in touch with his young daughter. So they created an app together to make sure families stay connected with their incarcerated loved ones... for free.
09/19/2020 10:01 PM
Mela M.09/22/2020 08:40
Aw mean, good work young lady....and papa 😉💖
Christian F.09/21/2020 15:05
Thats pretty cool :) makes a difference :)
Dalila G.09/21/2020 13:17
May God give u all the skills u need to help thesw men and women on prisons 🤗. .may adults use it?.like.mothers and is this.in all prisons???
Jennifer H.09/21/2020 08:28
❤
Pat J.09/20/2020 07:11
I think this is so nice,I wish this was about 15 years ago,as I raised my son's children an he is still in prison, it's been hard financially because I've lived off of my SS check .we don't get to see him often.God Bless you an your daughter,it will help alot of children emotionally as I went through a lot of hard times with these children accepting the fact when they lost their father just growing up it was very hard for the boys lot of anxiety trouble in schools studies lots of anger and hurting, by the grace of God they're all good kids I have the two boys and one girl it's a good kids the youngest ones are now 18 the boy and girl are 18 years old but they still live at home here with me they all graduated from school no more never a problem with the police juvenile or anything. I have only one person that I could think and that's my Lord Jesus praise God
Sammy L.09/20/2020 01:41
Cool, well done xxx
Jennifer G.09/19/2020 23:52
Kids shouldn’t be punished because of a parents mistake. This is wonderful!
Jennifer G.09/19/2020 23:51
🖤