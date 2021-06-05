back
Father of trans teen arrested and dragged out of Arkansas Senate
"There are more genders than you are aware of ... You do not know the mind of God." In March, the father of a trans teen was dragged out of the Arkansas Senate and arrested for going over his allotted time while speaking against anti-trans legislation. He was 30 seconds over his time.
05/06/2021
