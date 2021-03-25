back
Father seeks justice after son was racially profiled and attacked at NYC hotel
"As a Black man we're not believed right away, no matter who it is." His teenage son was attacked and falsely accused of stealing an iPhone in a New York City hotel. Now, jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold is seeking justice for racial profiling.
03/25/2021 4:39 PMupdated: 03/25/2021 4:42 PM
27 comments
Mohamed M.14 hours
This country is sick because the racism which might destroy it .
Jamie K.a day
Put her in jail
Kenny L.2 days
You handled that well bro! Sorry to see this happened on him
David M.2 days
Akang I.2 days
white supremacy
El S.2 days
Sometimes lets report news without racial profiling.. we are tired now.
DrPrakash R.2 days
And its the most modern and developed country in the world.
Patrick B.2 days
Staggeringly blatant profiling, what's more a crime wasn't even committed!! I'm hoping assault/battery or other appropriate criminal charges are also pursued..
Daniel R.2 days
Get paid $$$ It will only change when u hit em were it hurts.
Robert B.2 days
Alot of liars.. mostly thugs.. how do [email protected]
Salesa S.2 days
The situation could have been handled more appropriately. Show the girl the phone and ask her to open it. If it doesn't work, open it for her then say gtfohwts
Mark W.2 days
Victim victim victim victim 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
Torres T.2 days
Why bring up race with everything, it’s ridiculous, we are all human. You mess up there are consequences no matter if your black, brown, white, purple, orange, or blue
Derek V.2 days
I get stereotyped also Even had a gun pulled on me for a speeding ticket It’s all about how you carry yourself and your demeanor Tired of the race shit Stop using it as a crutch
Victory V.2 days
Really terrible, that is the reality, what if they are paid back in their own coin,
Craig N.2 days
How much money ya gonna make...?
Sef N.2 days
What a psycho lady.
Dawna K.2 days
Totally agree with the case. Money unfortunately speaks. Did the accuser go on Cnn and tell the world watching that she made a huge mistake? Accused a child of theft and physically attacked him. I can guarantee you if the child was a white boy and the father a white business man the hotel would have apprehended the women for touching the child. So angry. My grand babies are part Nigerian decent and if some women tackled my grandson she would receive my left hook. Now see because I am Scottish decent I wouldn't worry so much about getting shot by police if I laid my hands on her. She could charge me with assault but we could charge her back.
Linda G.2 days
Racists!
Chaz D.2 days
You sir, you are a good man. You are raising a good man. Your wife is a good woman and this mess should not leave your son believing anything less. I am appalled once again.