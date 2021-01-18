back
FBI getting tips on Capitol Rioters from dating apps
This woman didn't just swipe left, she notified the FBI after seeing pro-Trump protesters post photos from the Capitol siege...
01/18/2021 8:09 PM
- New
And even more
- 3:30
FBI getting tips on Capitol Rioters from dating apps
- 5:51
The life of Martin Luther King Jr.
- 4:10
Trump administration: From friend to foe
- 3:21
Remember when Obama surprised Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom?
- 5:05
Who are the Boogaloo Bois?
- 3:49
Viral arts project stitches Donald Trump's presidency
0 comments