Federal crackdown on Portland

Federal officers deployed by the Trump administration have been caught on video detaining and using force against protestors in Portland. According to Trump, other Democrat-led cities may be next...

07/22/2020 12:21 PM
  • 17.8k
  • 143

123 comments

  • Brett B.
    10 minutes

    Some of these comments are so stupid I’m dummer for reading them. I hope the federal officers take all of those terrorist out!

  • Pandelis K.
    10 minutes

    It's called clean up...

  • Jerry P.
    12 minutes

    Why do we listen too a few thousand young adults when should be watching out for three hundred and thirty million people

  • Clint B.
    15 minutes

    Love it

  • Khrys F.
    16 minutes

    I'm all for these federal officers taking charge and putting these rioters back in line and back in their basement.

  • Khan S.
    21 minutes

    you dumbfucks, you're helping him in imposing the Marshall Law that he wants to !!

  • David S.
    26 minutes

    I hope these Umbrella goons meet the NFAC. Wish I could be there.Too old. Freedom of speech isn't free. Unless you support the NRA. Welcome to the Oligarchy.

  • Mike D.
    27 minutes

    Coming to a city near you

  • Mike D.
    27 minutes

    Their federal, don't have to show id

  • Richard M.
    28 minutes

    Cant u see that big patch, POLICE, stop cherry picking law enforcement, after 2,months of looting and rioting, it's time to help citizens get back to normal

  • Emmanuel M.
    29 minutes

    We need National Guard to defeat the BLM ANARCHIST...

  • Robbert S.
    32 minutes

    Trump is a clown 🤣

  • Jim J.
    43 minutes

    About time

  • Robert P.
    43 minutes

    Very nice job Officers, these scum bag destructive punks dont deserve any respect

  • AJ F.
    44 minutes

    Take them to jail they are destroying our Lovely country ... to jail with them all

  • AJ F.
    44 minutes

    Great news

  • Lester G.
    an hour

    Go get.em, boys!

  • Denny M.
    an hour

    It's about Damm Time

  • Ray C.
    an hour

    Good job guys mass arrest coming!

  • Nick D.
    an hour

    good. people are tired of the protesters.