Federal crackdown on Portland
Federal officers deployed by the Trump administration have been caught on video detaining and using force against protestors in Portland. According to Trump, other Democrat-led cities may be next...
07/22/2020 12:21 PM
123 comments
Brett B.10 minutes
Some of these comments are so stupid I’m dummer for reading them. I hope the federal officers take all of those terrorist out!
Pandelis K.10 minutes
It's called clean up...
Jerry P.12 minutes
Why do we listen too a few thousand young adults when should be watching out for three hundred and thirty million people
Clint B.15 minutes
Love it
Khrys F.16 minutes
I'm all for these federal officers taking charge and putting these rioters back in line and back in their basement.
Khan S.21 minutes
you dumbfucks, you're helping him in imposing the Marshall Law that he wants to !!
David S.26 minutes
I hope these Umbrella goons meet the NFAC. Wish I could be there.Too old. Freedom of speech isn't free. Unless you support the NRA. Welcome to the Oligarchy.
Mike D.27 minutes
Coming to a city near you
Mike D.27 minutes
Their federal, don't have to show id
Richard M.28 minutes
Cant u see that big patch, POLICE, stop cherry picking law enforcement, after 2,months of looting and rioting, it's time to help citizens get back to normal
Emmanuel M.29 minutes
We need National Guard to defeat the BLM ANARCHIST...
Robbert S.32 minutes
Trump is a clown 🤣
Jim J.43 minutes
About time
Robert P.43 minutes
Very nice job Officers, these scum bag destructive punks dont deserve any respect
AJ F.44 minutes
Take them to jail they are destroying our Lovely country ... to jail with them all
AJ F.44 minutes
Great news
Lester G.an hour
Go get.em, boys!
Denny M.an hour
It's about Damm Time
Ray C.an hour
Good job guys mass arrest coming!
Nick D.an hour
good. people are tired of the protesters.