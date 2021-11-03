back
Female genital mutilation survivor is fighting against the practice of cutting girls
"I lost the right to my body." At 11 years old, her clitoris and labia were cut. Now she's fighting to save other girls from female genital mutilation.
03/11/2021 8:58 PM
5 comments
Victory V.34 minutes
What is the reason for this type of practice, that causes so much hurt and pain?
Maria R.an hour
So inhumane 🥲
Kcin K.an hour
This is disgusting and we should try to stop it. But we should also stop the same thing happening to the millions of boys who have their genitals mutilated; many of them here in our own countries.
Rishikesh K.an hour
Such a vile world we live in. Humans and animals differ from the fact that we possess the ability to think and differentiate what's right and wrong. Still we have engulfed this world with social evils emanating from petty sick mentality and to satisfy our false ego. It pains my morale and soul to see such evil things happening among other things and I can't do a thing about it.
Brut2 hours
Learn more about Camara's org and their efforts against FGM here: https://www.thereisnolimitfoundation.org/