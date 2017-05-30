Fighting hair policing

Black girls won't be silent over school-policies discriminating their natural hair ✊🏿💁🏿
Carol C.10/18/2017 11:20
I'm going to be LOUD WITH MY WORDS, HERE WE GO, LISTEN FUUUUUCVVCCCCKKK YALLLLLLLLLLLLLLL DARE. A MOTHER FUUCCKKER
Carol C.10/18/2017 11:17
MAYBE RAG HEAD WHITE GIRLS SHOULD HAVE BEEN ABLE TO MAKE THE HAIR INTO BRAIDS, OHHHHHH YEAAHHH THEY. ALLREADY. COPY US AND TRY TO GET THEIR HAIR LIKE BLACK GIRLS HAIR....STOP
Barbara M.06/25/2017 09:08
Okay that's enough we are African America African-American do wear their hair in braids we do not have straight hair why do you want to make kid poop arms and stuff chemicals in their hair to try to be like you we weren't born with straight hair we were born with kinky wool hair you should be able to wear your hair anyway you want to as long as you get in education I wish someone would have cut the hair of my little girl if I had had one you cannot do that you are not their parents you have no right you're only right or to the there to teach them you are not the law you are the teacher you cannot tell a cow how to wear their hair you have no right to cut the child's hair
Salvador G.06/25/2017 04:34
Jaja esa es envidia
Martha H.06/23/2017 03:22
WHITE folks GOING TOO FAR
Monica H.06/22/2017 08:20
And to those of you saying "well if it's too big, no one can see! And you can't switch seats because I'm assuming that someone in the class has a vision issue even though I've never seen this school!" They can either rotate seats, put them Socratic Seminar style (which I almost always had in high school), or, as crazy as this sounds, the black girl can wear her hair in a ponytail 😱; yes, we black people can do that. Amazing, I know.
Monica H.06/22/2017 08:12
I got turned down for 2 jobs because I had to have my hair in braids (it was too short (I have 4c hair) and getting matted because I couldn't do any styling. It was LITERALLY that short. It would dry matted to my head. It grew 1 1/2" in two months 😊) and they thought it was too unprofessional.
Nicole J.06/02/2017 08:12
Even in our schools here in Alabama our only hair policy is no extreme colors outside the "normal" hair color spectrum. But style as far as I know has never been an issue yet.
Erin R.06/01/2017 13:30
Okay I don't see why they need the beads they rattle pretty noisily and I could see that as a distraction for kids, but braids in general, that is just silly.
Dana E.06/01/2017 13:15
like im heartbroken.
Kells N.06/01/2017 03:04
At lease the hair was natural color. Some single braids are colors, that policy deff has to go.
Erica D.06/01/2017 01:47
Omg! I don't care who you are. If you lay hands on my child to physically cut his/her hair without my permission, I would press charges for assault. I didn't even have to finish the video to know this is wrong. 😡😡 The audacity of some people!!
Davinique C.05/31/2017 22:46
Shelby L.05/31/2017 15:49
I swear, if a teacher cut my hair off for playing with it, i am slapping that bitch, and the fact that if someone like me did that we would be let off with a warning for slapping a teacher, but if a black woman or gentleman did the same, they would be in jail in 2 seconds.
Alaina C.05/31/2017 14:07
Can we just leave other people's bodies alone?
Kymaura R.05/31/2017 13:51
Didn't everyone in the 60's , 70's , and 80's have big hair why is such a problem now.
Amanda K.05/31/2017 13:18
When I was in school I liked to Manic Panic my hair and gel moose it up like the lead singer of The Cure...generation before me was all about the hair spray....looks like this is a race thing
Carolyn M.05/31/2017 11:39
WTF is going on this is just crazy.😠
Loki O.05/31/2017 11:35
Just have everyone wear a ponytail
Shae T.05/31/2017 11:23
SORRY WE DONT HAVE STRAIGHT PLAIN HAIR LIKE WHITE GIRLS!! I wouldn't be mad that I got suspended cause ew who wants hair like theirs anyway? 😂😂😂😂