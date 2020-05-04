back

Fighting waste and feeding those in need during Covid-19

As thousands of Americans go hungry, farmers are forced to throw away the produce they can't sell to shuttered restaurants. The Farm to Food Banks project bridges that gap.

05/04/2020 7:55 PMupdated: 05/04/2020 8:24 PM
5 comments

  • Adam T.
    33 minutes

    To everyone involved with this thank you all you are Angeles I thank God for all of you and God bless you all

  • Brut
    41 minutes

    You can learn more and donate to Farms to Food Banks here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/farms-to-food-banks

  • John C.
    43 minutes

    At least most the food can get used rather than wasted

  • Jerry P.
    an hour

    That’s what happens when food possessing plants shut down but now president trump ordered them too open

  • Marlene R.
    an hour

    A wonderful idea