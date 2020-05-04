back
Fighting waste and feeding those in need during Covid-19
As thousands of Americans go hungry, farmers are forced to throw away the produce they can't sell to shuttered restaurants. The Farm to Food Banks project bridges that gap.
05/04/2020 7:55 PMupdated: 05/04/2020 8:24 PM
5 comments
Adam T.33 minutes
To everyone involved with this thank you all you are Angeles I thank God for all of you and God bless you all
Brut41 minutes
You can learn more and donate to Farms to Food Banks here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/farms-to-food-banks
John C.43 minutes
At least most the food can get used rather than wasted
Jerry P.an hour
That’s what happens when food possessing plants shut down but now president trump ordered them too open
Marlene R.an hour
A wonderful idea