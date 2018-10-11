Fired By Sexist Boss, She's Clapping Back

She was fired by her boss without reason and then sexually demeaned — now she's clapping back with this video recording.
115 comments
Christopher L.03/09/2019 00:11
Definitely not acceptable.
Leny M.03/02/2019 15:14
Shiti boss
Rohit R.11/19/2018 07:08
God is watching him ..... he will pay for what he did .....
Shikha S.11/19/2018 04:02
He clearly said keeps ur legs open😤
Alex A.11/18/2018 16:03
The girl was following him with a camera and he said keep away from me... there are actual cases were people are sexually harassed in workplace but I don't think this is one of them...
Nowarah S.11/18/2018 11:06
He said keep away from me
Stanley P.11/18/2018 04:03
KEEP AWAY FROM ME .....but if she wants to keep her legs open is up to her......just take a garden hose and flush both your ears
Zaifel P.11/16/2018 01:30
I can hear "keep away from me" and "keep your legs open." Is this the new Yanny/Laurel?
Jenny L.11/15/2018 03:10
bangitin ko nba? Si **** 🤩
Jnyandeep N.11/14/2018 20:13
Don't look at the subtitles. Tell me what you here.
Meryem A.11/14/2018 00:02
What the hell...
Hmangaiha C.11/13/2018 10:27
I want to know why she's been fired. For whatever reasons she provoked her boss and he says" keep away from me" and all her salty devil mind could hear was keep your legs open lol. Look at the boss lips. This is not about feminsm or sexism, but her boss doenst say anthing about keeping her legs open. Can someone slow this audio down and post it here.
Chayle L.11/12/2018 22:43
yes he actually said keep away from me..
Avery M.11/12/2018 06:58
He said “keep away from me.” I played it over a few times and didn’t read the text to distract me. I mean I’m not saying he DIDN’T do anything, but “keep your legs open” is deeeefinitely not what he said in this video at least. She heard it wrong. Not sure what he did to her off camera but this video doesn’t exactly have any proof of sexual harassment. He’s just walking away trying to mind his business. Hope this is cleared up whether it be for him sexually harassing her, or clearing up a misunderstanding...or more comes out we don’t know from BOTH sides.
Rebecca T.11/11/2018 02:54
He definitely said “keep your legs open” so I hope she sues him for sexual harassment and unfair termination.
Imran K.11/11/2018 00:08
Mam we all are with u.
Nermin S.11/08/2018 00:38
I think he said keep away from me ... Not keep your legs open ??!
Radia B.11/07/2018 23:07
take a look
Dominique L.11/06/2018 05:07
He so very clearly said "keep away from me" 🙄 hope she gets in trouble for all the trouble she's caused
Shama M.11/05/2018 02:35
He sounded like “Keep away from me “