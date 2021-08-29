back
Firefighter wants to bring in more women into the profession
Women firefighters face more than just raging flames on their job. Here's why this woman is fighting to make the profession more inclusive for women.
08/29/2021 12:58 PM
3 comments
John P.3 days
Stephen B.4 days
I worked with these brave souls in other jobs and they, beyond a doubt, deserve the title HEROES.
Claudia N.4 days
✊🏽✊🏽