First Muslim Congresswoman Shares Immigrant Story

Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is using her own immigration story to contradict misinformation about asylum seekers at the U.S./Mexico border.

02/09/2019 6:01 PM
  • 75.1k
  • 117

97 comments

  • Abraham Y.
    05/06/2019 05:23

    What we wear and buy are status symbols we can purchase to show off our economic success in the workplace. But a new study shows that there are others parts of us like speech and behavior that give away our social backgrounds, no matter which purses, clothes, and cars we buy. Omar comes from a terrorist background.

  • Louis R.
    03/08/2019 03:45

    So if you remember so much bad stuff why don’t you appreciate the life given to you here .

  • Christopher H.
    03/07/2019 18:35

    But you won't cry when you see a little baby on a stainless steel table dying because you feel it has Comfort Care

  • Flavin T.
    02/28/2019 14:03

    Muslim is corruption religion! Poverty, hate to foreigners, abuse to women and slaving children. This is why you fled your religion and seek refuge to better life. But you are ignorant and trying to promote your religion while in congress! It’s a shame!

  • Jim S.
    02/27/2019 12:38

    Shes full of it

  • Rasheed A.
    02/27/2019 01:48

    Omg she's awesome. 3lhamdullah

  • Neal S.
    02/26/2019 16:51

    Sad sad sad that this idiot is opening her mouth

  • Dan E.
    02/25/2019 15:24

    And the United States allows more immigrants into this country legally than any other in the world. Does she understand that?

  • Gus S.
    02/25/2019 06:15

    Liberals love fake news

  • Dan E.
    02/25/2019 05:34

    And the United States allows more immigrants into this country legally than any other in the world. Does she understand that?

  • Erick L.
    02/25/2019 02:36

    She doesn't belong in America if she can't respect the laws.

  • Wally A.
    02/25/2019 01:53

    pos

  • Ricky H.
    02/24/2019 18:17

    She is a terrorist she shouldn't be in office

  • Joe M.
    02/23/2019 17:14

    Sad shy don't cry when a 50 year old man rapes 6 year girls in the name of religion!!

  • Mikey T.
    02/22/2019 11:27

    Boohoo I'm all tears somebody please bring me a violin

  • Moe E.
    02/22/2019 06:36

    You are really agrate woman keep fighting

  • Cynthia Y.
    02/22/2019 03:18

    Don’t like her, she’s been so foul mouthed. Very unbecoming .

  • JeTaime H.
    02/21/2019 20:37

    Now this is your president zero tolerance making these people feel this way.

  • Gary S.
    02/21/2019 19:06

    She’s a liar.

  • David H.
    02/21/2019 06:02

    We have laws, pretty simple