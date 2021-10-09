back
First responders on PTSD after 9/11
“It’s enough to break the bravest of the brave.” Twenty years later, these first responders still carry invisible scars from 9/11: PTSD.
09/10/2021 12:29 PM
139 comments
Donna J.3 days
Thank you for your service, and for sharing . You are so valued, and appreciated.
Janet K.5 days
If no one told these courageous men how much they are loved and respected, I am
Jean M.09/21/2021 07:57
You are Hero’s, every one of you. ❤️
Jodie M.09/20/2021 20:44
God bless 🙏, keep , doing what you're doing , you are still here so its working , It wasn't you're time and its cliche, yes . But true , there was other plans for you, you're work wasn't done , you were needed here with the rescue operations , those who have gone , you're fellow fire-fighters, would be proud of you and I'm certain check in on you often , 💞... live laugh and love , yes to honour them , but mostly for you , its ok to laugh its ok to be happy , live you're best life , you absolutely deserve it ❤💯
Boot M.09/20/2021 04:33
Heart goes out to all you this month nothing can take the place of what happened that day only sympathy support and prayer s
Wadim P.09/19/2021 22:07
https://www.facebook.com/wadim.pinchasov.1/videos/200050548858822/?d=n
Wadim P.09/19/2021 22:07
https://www.facebook.com/wadim.pinchasov.1/videos/548272716464667/?d=n
Wadim P.09/19/2021 22:07
https://www.facebook.com/100038116757219/posts/550872929526594/?d=n
Vera N.09/19/2021 17:47
Thankyou
Mimi-sandi A.09/18/2021 20:20
God BLESS you all.
Donna D.09/18/2021 19:59
pretty awesome story with firefighters from 9/11
Nanci S.09/18/2021 01:00
This is so so so important for people to hear. I’m grateful they did this interview, the survivors carry this invisible pain everyday for 20 years and probably until they themselves pass
Kez A.09/17/2021 22:41
God Bless you all and sending you strength and love to keep going x
Brenda K.09/17/2021 02:49
I can’t even imagine what these rescuers went through 😢
Anton D.09/16/2021 21:57
Beautiful MEN; knowing they are human and vulnerable, being strong daily beyond muscle, beyond words of bravado: being Real. I salute THAT.
Inger E.09/16/2021 21:27
THANK YOU❣️
Pippa C.09/16/2021 07:57
Not " weak " but vulnerable. Like humans are.
Way W.09/15/2021 22:25
This is soo sad but we need to have this same compassion to the 100s of neighbors who lose there friends in gang wars and gun violence
Gary G.09/15/2021 20:15
♥️🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧♥️
Barbara S.09/15/2021 14:42
Prayers of strength & healing… Prayers for all the victims and their families & friends. 🙏🇺🇸