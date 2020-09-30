back

First Trump-Biden debate: insults over substance

Presidential debate or playground fight?

09/30/2020 5:31 AMupdated: 09/30/2020 5:33 AM
202 comments

  • Jaime H.
    an hour

    I can't believe he won the presidential election. What a shame. Just to win a debate he needs to be foul mouth, just like a kid.

  • Darrin S.
    an hour

    Go biden

  • Harry S.
    an hour

    some good memes here

  • Kaylen W.
    2 hours

    48 is his lucky number 😂

  • Preetam P.
    3 hours

    The best redeeming factor about Trump is he did not start a new war and destroy another country.

  • Carmen A.
    4 hours

    Ughhh he likes to hear his voice

  • Anne A.
    4 hours

    🤪😳🎃🤡🎪💩

  • Oliwia S.
    5 hours

    What happened to America

  • Fiona M.
    5 hours

    Australian 60 minutes or US

  • Teddy A.
    5 hours

    What a bunch of unprofessionals lmao

  • Garry M.
    5 hours

    He’s certainly changed the meaning of the words presidential and debate, he constantly lies to the American public and faux news try’s to re-spin those lies, two questions is he a terrible business man or a serious tax evader? I’ve seen faux news saying all successful business people do it,so is that in the best interest of the American people the people who he is supposed to be representing?

  • Bryan R.
    5 hours

    https://youtu.be/jPUFwmZN9eo

  • Rachad M.
    6 hours

    Shameful and disappointing debate

  • Christopher G.
    6 hours

    This was worth a good laugh...Donald is such an idiotic five year old 😂😂😂

  • Cris C.
    6 hours

    This is serious debate in America for Presidential election,to lead America and US territories,other countries are launching at this debates,is that what we want,first we got corana virus (covi19) and demonstration,people are dying,people are homeless from the disasters,people are hungry no jobs,no money to feed their families,America is not so great anymore,wake up America this is our lives we are talking about,wake up!wake up!wake up!America!😷🤕🤧🤒

  • Christie H.
    6 hours

    I don't know how anyone watched that crap - I didn't. If you think about it this way - if anyone behaved like that at work (Trump) they would be fired. If anyone was interviewing for a job and acted like that (Biden) they wouldn't be hired...

  • Mike H.
    7 hours

    Donald trump:im like a smart person....... yeah a smart person would actually say that

  • Jasper N.
    7 hours

    twee kinderen die discussiëren

  • George J.
    7 hours

    Il Duce Donny is so keen to avoid jail he is flailing any lying. Biden needs to be more cutting. The journo in charge was at fault by allowing so many interruptions. He needed a cattle prod.

  • Jess S.
    7 hours

    Trump and his family have been viciously attacked by the media and the left. Biden was incredibly rude, ignorant and disrespectful. If Bidens behavior didn't make people rethink their vote then thats scary!

