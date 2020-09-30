The history of the Green New Deal
Rep. Katie Porter slams pharma CEO on cancer drug price hike
New Zealand PM says she's smoked marijuana
First Trump-Biden debate: insults over substance
Lizzo's message to young voters
Trump on white supremacy
I can't believe he won the presidential election. What a shame. Just to win a debate he needs to be foul mouth, just like a kid.
Go biden
some good memes here
48 is his lucky number 😂
The best redeeming factor about Trump is he did not start a new war and destroy another country.
Ughhh he likes to hear his voice
🤪😳🎃🤡🎪💩
What happened to America
Australian 60 minutes or US
What a bunch of unprofessionals lmao
He’s certainly changed the meaning of the words presidential and debate, he constantly lies to the American public and faux news try’s to re-spin those lies, two questions is he a terrible business man or a serious tax evader?
I’ve seen faux news saying all successful business people do it,so is that in the best interest of the American people the people who he is supposed to be representing?
https://youtu.be/jPUFwmZN9eo
Shameful and disappointing debate
This was worth a good laugh...Donald is such an idiotic five year old 😂😂😂
This is serious debate in America for Presidential election,to lead America and US territories,other countries are launching at this debates,is that what we want,first we got corana virus (covi19) and demonstration,people are dying,people are homeless from the disasters,people are hungry no jobs,no money to feed their families,America is not so great anymore,wake up America this is our lives we are talking about,wake up!wake up!wake up!America!😷🤕🤧🤒
I don't know how anyone watched that crap - I didn't. If you think about it this way - if anyone behaved like that at work (Trump) they would be fired. If anyone was interviewing for a job and acted like that (Biden) they wouldn't be hired...
Donald trump:im like a smart person....... yeah a smart person would actually say that
twee kinderen die discussiëren
Il Duce Donny is so keen to avoid jail he is flailing any lying. Biden needs to be more cutting. The journo in charge was at fault by allowing so many interruptions. He needed a cattle prod.
Trump and his family have been viciously attacked by the media and the left. Biden was incredibly rude, ignorant and disrespectful. If Bidens behavior didn't make people rethink their vote then thats scary!
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
202 comments
Jaime H.an hour
I can't believe he won the presidential election. What a shame. Just to win a debate he needs to be foul mouth, just like a kid.
Darrin S.an hour
Go biden
Harry S.an hour
some good memes here
Kaylen W.2 hours
48 is his lucky number 😂
Preetam P.3 hours
The best redeeming factor about Trump is he did not start a new war and destroy another country.
Carmen A.4 hours
Ughhh he likes to hear his voice
Anne A.4 hours
🤪😳🎃🤡🎪💩
Oliwia S.5 hours
What happened to America
Fiona M.5 hours
Australian 60 minutes or US
Teddy A.5 hours
What a bunch of unprofessionals lmao
Garry M.5 hours
He’s certainly changed the meaning of the words presidential and debate, he constantly lies to the American public and faux news try’s to re-spin those lies, two questions is he a terrible business man or a serious tax evader? I’ve seen faux news saying all successful business people do it,so is that in the best interest of the American people the people who he is supposed to be representing?
Bryan R.5 hours
https://youtu.be/jPUFwmZN9eo
Rachad M.6 hours
Shameful and disappointing debate
Christopher G.6 hours
This was worth a good laugh...Donald is such an idiotic five year old 😂😂😂
Cris C.6 hours
This is serious debate in America for Presidential election,to lead America and US territories,other countries are launching at this debates,is that what we want,first we got corana virus (covi19) and demonstration,people are dying,people are homeless from the disasters,people are hungry no jobs,no money to feed their families,America is not so great anymore,wake up America this is our lives we are talking about,wake up!wake up!wake up!America!😷🤕🤧🤒
Christie H.6 hours
I don't know how anyone watched that crap - I didn't. If you think about it this way - if anyone behaved like that at work (Trump) they would be fired. If anyone was interviewing for a job and acted like that (Biden) they wouldn't be hired...
Mike H.7 hours
Donald trump:im like a smart person....... yeah a smart person would actually say that
Jasper N.7 hours
twee kinderen die discussiëren
George J.7 hours
Il Duce Donny is so keen to avoid jail he is flailing any lying. Biden needs to be more cutting. The journo in charge was at fault by allowing so many interruptions. He needed a cattle prod.
Jess S.7 hours
Trump and his family have been viciously attacked by the media and the left. Biden was incredibly rude, ignorant and disrespectful. If Bidens behavior didn't make people rethink their vote then thats scary!