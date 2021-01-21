First White House press briefing: Biden Admin vs. Trump Admin
The life of Joe Biden
Donald Trump and the history of inauguration snubs
Amanda Gorman's inauguration poem
The life of Kamala Harris
Won’t be any unity in the country until all the allegations from November 3rd are fully investigated, not before
Contrast. Arrogance and humility
Pen trash
Just going to leave this one out, huh?
https://rumble.com/vd432l-reporter-owns-press-sec-on-bidens-hypocrisy-after-signing-mask-executive-or.html?mref=23gga&mc=8uxj1
Stark contrast!
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
5 comments
Guenther T.13 minutes
Won’t be any unity in the country until all the allegations from November 3rd are fully investigated, not before
Jose A.16 minutes
Contrast. Arrogance and humility
Tommy R.26 minutes
Pen trash
Zach C.32 minutes
Just going to leave this one out, huh? https://rumble.com/vd432l-reporter-owns-press-sec-on-bidens-hypocrisy-after-signing-mask-executive-or.html?mref=23gga&mc=8uxj1
Annabell M.36 minutes
Stark contrast!