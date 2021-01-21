back

First White House press briefing: Biden Admin vs. Trump Admin

01/21/2021 10:59 PM
  • New

5 comments

  • Guenther T.
    13 minutes

    Won’t be any unity in the country until all the allegations from November 3rd are fully investigated, not before

  • Jose A.
    16 minutes

    Contrast. Arrogance and humility

  • Tommy R.
    26 minutes

    Pen trash

  • Zach C.
    32 minutes

    Just going to leave this one out, huh? https://rumble.com/vd432l-reporter-owns-press-sec-on-bidens-hypocrisy-after-signing-mask-executive-or.html?mref=23gga&mc=8uxj1

  • Annabell M.
    36 minutes

    Stark contrast!

