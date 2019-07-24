Five Moods of Robert Mueller
He's not always unflappable — when he's not reading directly from his 448-page report, former Special Counsel Robert Mueller has shown flashes of personality. 😑
Mueller Moods
Joke-y: During his 2001 FBI Director confirmation hearing: “Yes, indeed, it is my belief you don't--this maybe my training from the Marine Corps, but you don't ask people to do that which you're unwilling to do yourself. I have already taken that polygraph.” Senator Hatch replies, “The only reason I ask that question is because I knew you had, and I just think it is important for people to----" How did you do? Chairman Leahy interrupts. “Yes, how did you do?” Senator Hatch chimes in as laughter ensues. Mr. Mueller gleefully answers the question, “I'm sitting here. That's all I can say.” Senator Hatch ends the exchange with “We just hope you had a good examiner, that is all.”
Testy: During a 2013 Boston bombings testimony - “Why was that not done, if such a thorough job was done? “Your facts are not altogether well-founded” “Point out specifically”— “May I finish my” — “Point out specifically—Sir, if you’re gonna call me a liar you need to point out specifically where any facts are wrong.” “We went to the mosque — prior to Boston. Prior to Boston happening…we were in the mosque talking to Imam as part of our outreach efforts. Sir,” Mueller retorted.
Cool: While questioned in 2007 - Rep Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) I’m asking you to tell us what the conversation was… I don’t think that’s a privilege. and I don’t want a conversation, I want what’s in your psyche. Did you consider it yourself? That’s not a conversation, that’s a state of mind. Well, to the extent that I follow through on the state of mind, then it is a conversation. Again, I would resist getting into that conversation.
Humble: 2013 surveillance and smartphones - Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah): It’s terribly disappointing to come to this point, talk about something that is in the headlines of every newscast, I gave the questions in advance…
Noble: In a 2017 speech at Tabor Academy – “If you are not honest, your reputation will suffer. And once lost, a good reputation can never, ever be regained. There’s a saying that goes, if you have integrity that nothing else matters, and if you do not have integrity, nothing else matters."
These are the 5 key moods of Robert Mueller…
13 comments
Richard F.07/30/2019 23:36
If he really believe the last clip of himself than he would come clean and turn on those who wrote the "Mueller Report".
John B.07/29/2019 14:33
He was just the "legit" face of a political hit job carried out by Weissmann and cronies. He didn't even know what the hell was in the report. Your video matters for nothing.
Daryl S.07/28/2019 14:12
This proves that the trumpers would eat their young for him. This man is a decorated WAR HERO. A lifetime Republican and a great and honorable American.
Linda G.07/28/2019 08:59
Now there is somebody that should run for president!
Thomas R.07/28/2019 05:33
Sometimes,..not always, “Nature will take it’s course,.. just wait for it.” Timing is everything and yet,.. seeing all that makes it happen is sometimes done from a distance, hidden from view and sometimes members of Congress (Democrats and Republicans)that knows how to be “Courageous” whenever it’s needed.🇺🇸
Drew M.07/28/2019 04:32
Sad that he was used as a weapon by the power hungry democrats ... now his reputation is absolutely destroyed.
Kevin A.07/26/2019 17:18
this attempt at rehabilitation and re-education on behalf of the DNC will not work. Fake news!
Dan B.07/25/2019 16:15
Ya got a choice, Mueller or the dude that cries fake news.
Valli S.07/25/2019 16:14
Honorable Good decent man....good looking too!
Kyle S.07/24/2019 17:36
Can you repeat the question
Joseph E.07/24/2019 15:31
Someone...not saying who, really needs to listen to that last statement.
Abraham Y.07/24/2019 15:31
448 pages? After two years of silence, Mueller is reporting the same story. Mueller's fabricated report is to be challenged in the Court. Federal Election Commission reports that voting and counting machines kept in all states were not plugged in internet and therefore Russians couldn't cyber attack American election. FEC clarification quashes the entire Mueller report. Mueller report is the manipulated files prepared by Rosenstein. It's known to all that Americans stood in long lines in the November 2016 general election and voted to elect a president. There's also no obstruction of justice because Trump didn't use his power as POTUS to fire Mueller. Mueller was a colleague and is a friend of Comey. What justice can we expect from this man? Mueller is not a judge but a cop (FBI) and he has used the criminal mind of cop to weave a fabricated story. Friendly, diplomatic meetings with diplomats by team Trump at Trump Tower are shown as treason and betrayal. Did president elect Trump and his team reveal atomic secrets? Mueller was stupid enough in not realizing that Trump had not moved to the White House at that time and all files were still in the custody of Obama. Challenge the hoax of his report in the court.
