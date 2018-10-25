back
Florida Rep. Shamed Over White Supremacists Ties
In a "drop the mic" moment during the Florida gubernatorial debate, Democrat Andrew Gillum shamed Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis over alleged ties to white supremacists.
10/25/2018 9:00 PM
75 comments
Myriam D.11/01/2018 15:00
My fiancée is white and some of his friends can be very racist and rude to me but at the same some of them are very nice to me. If you grow up in a home with racist people it’s going to be very hard for you to not be racist yourself because grow up around people
Myriam D.11/01/2018 14:56
There’s racist in both side republicans Democrats and white, black anyone can be racist but not everyone is a racist
Jesse C.10/31/2018 21:43
Haha so the lying corrupt thief screams racism when he gets called out. Shocker.
Dorella S.10/29/2018 03:47
This man is a one that's broken laws and needs to put blame elsewhere! He's not what Florida needs! Vote for DeSantis someone who served his country and a good honest man who supports the President to keep our awesome economy going. If you want to see color see the great John James in Michigan with the beautiful smile also served his country! Here's 2 great ones to vote in!
Nailya M.10/28/2018 11:39
Brutal! But true! 😎
Kristopher L.10/28/2018 01:03
He didn’t shame DeSantis, he change the subject from the question at hand, and hide from the truth by trying to say someone else is racist. It’s a normal corrupted Democrat tactic. Get the story right.
Robin W.10/27/2018 22:21
There isn't an American alive who isn't somewhat a racist!!!!
Mike F.10/27/2018 20:57
Looks to me like Florida is faced with another big mouth Obama wannabe? And a bag full of Muslim brotherhood money from the Obamas to top it off! Florida had better wake up to this damning reality and stop this madness in its tracks!
Mary S.10/27/2018 18:54
. No to Gollum.....
Lance T.10/27/2018 13:50
CLASSIC!!!!!!!!
Steve K.10/27/2018 11:57
New Black panther party member
Ray M.10/27/2018 09:52
What a slime ball Gillum is. Snide, underhanded, just not what is needed.
Thomas R.10/27/2018 05:28
The only way you believe this is if you are racist...
Alix V.10/27/2018 04:07
And if racism doesn’t work they will find and pay some women who will accuse him of rape. Left fascists at its best
Alix V.10/27/2018 04:03
The left bullies everyone who doesn’t support them, they are the new fascists, criminals really the way they act now.
Trenidad Z.10/27/2018 03:57
It's like dems have a special see and say they use when going against anybody *pulls handle* (say hes a racist)
David M.10/27/2018 03:42
I'm getting a little sick of the racist card
Jorge B.10/27/2018 03:31
Wow when you have nothing to say the democrats say your a racist.
Joel R.10/27/2018 02:11
Vote red all the way red
Bob B.10/27/2018 01:26
What an idiot. And what kind of idiot would vote for him?