Florida's death penalty

Carlos E.08/26/2017 16:01
Replace the lethal injection with the classic, legendary " The Guillotine " and let death row inmates realize how efficient the process goes. Beheaded.... lesson learned.
Erick M.08/26/2017 07:31
Life sentence
Ashlinacrae K.08/26/2017 06:40
I believe in the Death penalty, people who kill children just for the fun of it or anyone should be considered for that option.
Rachelle N.08/26/2017 06:22
Ok it's the 26th is he dead or naw?
Jason C.08/26/2017 05:59
1. It cost less money to in prison an inmate for life then have him on death row wasting state money going through an appeals process that takes years. 2. I have not seen nor heard of any evidence that a state with a death penalty has less egregious crimes being committed (murder, rape) compared to states that don't offer the death penalty. 3. There has been numerous examples of inmates being found innocent after they were executed because of new evidence...perfect example an inmate just had his execution stayed by the governor of Missouri a couple days ago because of new DNA evidence. What if he had been executed as planned? 4. "An eye for an eye leaves everyone blind." -Unknown. Executing someone for murder or other heinous acts won't bring that person back to loved ones and there death won't fill the hole in their heart. Sad but true.
Pat P.08/26/2017 05:36
We are outraged. Outraged that you can agree in this day and age to put a human being to death.
Brittany R.08/26/2017 05:30
Tell that to the families that lost a loved one bc of some psycho killed and raped them...how is that constitutional? I think the motherfuckers should die the same way they killed their victim or victims. They want to ban the death penalty bc they will lose money for everyone they execute bc they won't get money for that person sitting in jail anymore
Bryce M.08/26/2017 05:09
I am in support if repeat offenders being offered the death penalty. If someone murders 2 people in different occasions or in the case of molestation, the same statute would and should apply.
Clancy F.08/26/2017 03:51
I don't know how I feel about this, I don't think it is ever okay to take someone's life except for defending yourself or someone else. However keeping them alive in prison is also as bad. I don't know but I would never wanna make that decision
Amber A.08/26/2017 03:50
Let's just keep paying for them to live a life sentence. Some people whom have done things unimaginable or with children etc... Need to die. We have a over flow stuffed prisons we pay for its ridiculous
Elia A.08/26/2017 03:40
The way he said ayala lol
Diamond E.08/26/2017 03:27
They gonna get as many black men as They can... foh.. sadistic
Jackiee S.08/26/2017 02:38
Ariel Y Jackiee Garcia
Jose G.08/26/2017 02:20
Sucks if he is wrongfully sentenced
Billy L.08/26/2017 01:45
Yeah but then we have to pay for their food, clothing and have our jails overpopulated . Anyways who wants to be sympathetic to a murderer ? I mean seriously this is bullshit and just plain stupid
Sean S.08/26/2017 01:15
"First time in 18 months" Death penalty is not a punishment no matter the crime... im still wondering how people are ok with this but not abortions
Jeramiah D.08/26/2017 00:42
She needs to go, people like her are ruining the country
Parrish A.08/26/2017 00:33
Death penalty should be immediate. No long waits costing taxpayers.
Miller A.08/26/2017 00:14
Life liberty and the pursuit of happiness everything that prison and this system is not
Rebecca C.08/25/2017 23:32
Yeah. Great idea. Well just spend all the money clothing, housing, and feeding these losers. 👌🏻👌🏻 should just go back to public hangings and shootings. Cheapest ways possible!