Floyd protests inspire global demonstrations against police brutality

The death of George Floyd has sparked conversations about police brutality around the world...

06/15/2020 12:46 PM
9 comments

  • Intelprid S.
    10 minutes

    And then what?

  • Jerald P.
    16 minutes

    https://youtu.be/KGkW58vtSuU

  • Gregory D.
    21 minutes

    MrAdama. Tu es sangRe immortale. Benidicionas au familia Traore.

  • Sergio G.
    28 minutes

    🤮🤮🤮🤮

  • Kiyana L.
    36 minutes

    http://chng.it/j85KzHn9 sign share ty

  • Kiyana L.
    36 minutes

    Melanatedpeople.com

  • جلان م.
    40 minutes

    Those rioters are mostly addicts and undisciplined people who took advantage of the issue.

  • Joe S.
    41 minutes

    It is just an excuse for riots,looting And enforcing brutality against the system and security of the other citizens

  • Banban M.
    an hour

    All of this because of GEORGE FLOYD the DISGUSTING CRIMINAL, ROBBER AND A DRUG ADDICT. Yuck!