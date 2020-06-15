back
Floyd protests inspire global demonstrations against police brutality
The death of George Floyd has sparked conversations about police brutality around the world...
06/15/2020 12:46 PM
9 comments
Intelprid S.10 minutes
And then what?
Jerald P.16 minutes
https://youtu.be/KGkW58vtSuU
Gregory D.21 minutes
MrAdama. Tu es sangRe immortale. Benidicionas au familia Traore.
Sergio G.28 minutes
🤮🤮🤮🤮
Kiyana L.36 minutes
http://chng.it/j85KzHn9 sign share ty
Kiyana L.36 minutes
Melanatedpeople.com
جلان م.40 minutes
Those rioters are mostly addicts and undisciplined people who took advantage of the issue.
Joe S.41 minutes
It is just an excuse for riots,looting And enforcing brutality against the system and security of the other citizens
Banban M.an hour
All of this because of GEORGE FLOYD the DISGUSTING CRIMINAL, ROBBER AND A DRUG ADDICT. Yuck!