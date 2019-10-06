Former Gay Conversion Leader Wants to Make Amends
"I really feel like I snapped out of being in a cult." He was a leader in the world of gay conversion therapy – then he came out as gay. Now, he wants to make it right.
After being fired from the ministry, Game went into an existential crisis
McKrae Game was once a leader in the world of gay conversion therapy. But in 2019, he came out as gay and denounced the ministry he helped build. Growing up in South Carolina, Game knew he was different. But like so many LGBTQ+ youth He didn’t know why. In 1999, Game founded Truth Ministry, a counseling service that attempted to use faith to quell homosexuality. Despite leading the group for 20 years, Game now says he never really believed what he was teaching.
“I'm really sorry for all the years that I played a part in helping people repress who they are, especially in the earlier years of ministry that I was a zealot and was cold and judgmental. And I am going to do my best to meet with people one-on-one that I used to work with and people I didn't work with but they knew who I was and they want to talk, or anybody who wants to talk, you know. It was not okay to be gay 30 years ago. I mean, we didn't have the internet. We didn't have cell phones. Ellen hadn't crossed that counter and come out on TV yet. I mean, there was nothing, especially not in this area. And, you know, my whole life was just “gay” jokes. No one dared to admit they were gay back then. I mean, the fact that I had lived 19 years and had never met a homosexual is pretty amazing. I would say I was a former homosexual with ongoing same-sex attractions. And there's a bunch of religious garbage that held me bondage,” Game tells Brut.
After being fired from the ministry, Game went into an existential crisis. Now, Game wants to make amends and become a positive voice for the LGBTQ community. Gay conversion therapy remains legal in 33 states.
18 comments
Lisa R.10/31/2019 12:38
Thank you, sir
Hector M.10/29/2019 21:24
Once a cop, always a cop.
Kathleen O.10/28/2019 19:24
NOW STOP THIS HORRIBLE SO CALLED "THERAPY"!!!
Benita B.10/27/2019 21:33
kids have commited suicide from that bull
Carolyn F.10/25/2019 14:03
He probably couldn't make enough money demonizing gays so now he pretends to be one.
Abigail S.10/20/2019 03:54
1 Corinthians 6:9-11 You don't have to stay gay.
Mandy H.10/19/2019 20:03
Brave.
Johan V.10/19/2019 05:05
He personally destroyed many people lives.
Debby W.10/17/2019 02:28
Ha hated himself and pushed his feelings onto others.
Kathryn R.10/16/2019 12:31
Truly happy for you !
Diana P.10/13/2019 19:21
Tell this to Mike Pence
Wayne S.10/11/2019 13:47
Yeah, the sexual orientation of 95% of the population is a cult. That's the ticket.
John H.10/08/2019 16:09
30 years ago you were ashamed of what you were doing now that you have a bunch of people doing the same thing you guys come out of the closet and I was throwing it up in people's face it's not a normal act for a guy Daft sex with another guy nowhere else in nature do you see this and as part of you wearing your sister's clothes Freud says it's a deep love for your father so you have more mental problems and just being gay check your self fudge packer
Tina J.10/07/2019 04:10
Another abuser who took his own denial out on hundred or thousands of others. He sorry now that he came out as gay. Please...smfh.
Erika R.10/06/2019 17:32
He put on a dress as a child because he was jealous of his sister and wanted their attention. Now people label these kids as being trans when they are not.
Amel d.10/06/2019 14:52
It’s sad that he had to realize he was gay in order to see how wrong it was, but sometimes it’s needed. Glad he snapped out of it
Diane R.10/06/2019 14:17
Good man!