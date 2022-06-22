Former Georgia election worker testifies at Jan. 6 hearing
A former Georgia election worker spoke at the Jan. 6 hearing about being targeted by conspiracy theorists over the 2020 election. #Jan6 #georgia #election #news #fyp
Ben Stiller goes to Ukraine for World Refugee Day
Actor Ben Stiller met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for #WorldRefugeeDay. #ukraine #news #celebnews #fyp (@benstiller instagram tag)
The life of Jennifer Hudson
She had just become the first Black singer on Vogue's cover. Then, her mother, brother, and nephew were murdered. From singing on a Disney cruise ship to joining the EGOT club, this is the incredible story of Jennifer Hudson.
How Juneteenth became a national holiday
“It may have marked the end of slavery, but it certainly wasn’t the start of freedom.” Juneteenth has become a national holiday. Here’s what it commemorates ...
How the Brooklyn library is fighting book bans
Books are being banned across the country from schools. So Brooklyn Public Library came up with a plan ...
He’s “America’s Black Attorney General”
He represents families of victims of police brutality and has become known as “America’s Black attorney general.” Ben Crump told Brut what keeps him going, as a new documentary, “CIVIL,” explores his life’s mission … #tribeca2022
What do you know about Juneteenth?
Juneteenth has become a national holiday. Here's what it commemorates...
A day with eco-rapper Hila the Killa
She raps about the Earth ... as the Earth. Brut spent a day with eco-rapper Hila the Killa.
Why Tyler Perry never lost faith
“Black women are my world.” At the Tribeca Festival, Tyler Perry told us about what keeps him going ... #Tribeca2022
Graduates gift Pride flags after anti-LGBTQ+ policy
Instead of shaking his hand, these graduates of gave their school’s interim president #Pride flags to protest an anti-LGBTQ+ policy. #lgbtq+ #protest #graduation #news #fyp
To save money on rent, he moved into his cubicle
His employers refused to give him a performance review or a raise. So this man moved into his cubicle at work ... because he couldn't afford his rent. Here's what happened next.
Inside the troubled teen industry
"When I was 16, I was kidnapped in the middle of the night ..." Their parents sent them to boarding schools and wilderness therapy camps to "fix" their attitudes. Years later, these survivors of the "troubled teen industry" are speaking up about what they went through …