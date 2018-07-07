back
Former Neo-Nazi Aiming to Dismantle Hate and Racism
This former neo-Nazi is aiming to dismantle hate and racism by traveling the country with a friend whose father was murdered by a white supremacist.
07/07/2018 1:27 PMupdated: 08/08/2019 1:30 PM
14 comments
Dafina M.08/31/2019 22:17
This was an encouraging video. Thank you for uploading.
Crystal-Tee S.08/31/2019 01:36
Hate does not see race...js
Lisa H.08/30/2019 21:38
It's good that he is a changed person, but how can he be trusted? How do you know he won't go back to that?
Cindy P.08/23/2019 21:31
Bottom line is people are taught to hate ypur not born with it. Good for him for realizing so much. I'm a Jew and I'm not ashamed. Spread love and forgiveness!!!
Leirbag S.08/21/2019 15:16
Bravo dude !
Adrian R.08/14/2019 03:03
All whites are racist tho
Laura I.08/13/2019 10:53
, ,
Karen L.08/12/2019 02:12
Wow!!! Thank you for sharing your testimony I too will share it!!! GOD BLESS YOU!!!
Juan B.08/11/2019 15:43
Bless you!!
Tissue T.08/09/2019 02:32
Welcome back to equity and diversity. I applaud you for your honesty and your tenacity. Anyone who can look further into this life to see that we are all people first is a good person in my book. Welcome to a better you. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
Jorge J.08/07/2019 18:51
Thats why i believe nothing is impossible with discipline and willing everybody can change to become a better person everyday.
Tammy F.08/07/2019 17:09
hate the interruptor ads :(
Diane L.08/07/2019 16:44
Welcome back to humanity. Good to see you
Davon R.08/07/2019 16:22
It’s as simple as this : life after hate .