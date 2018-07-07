back

Former Neo-Nazi Aiming to Dismantle Hate and Racism

This former neo-Nazi is aiming to dismantle hate and racism by traveling the country with a friend whose father was murdered by a white supremacist.

14 comments

  • Dafina M.
    08/31/2019 22:17

    This was an encouraging video. Thank you for uploading.

  • Crystal-Tee S.
    08/31/2019 01:36

    Hate does not see race...js

  • Lisa H.
    08/30/2019 21:38

    It's good that he is a changed person, but how can he be trusted? How do you know he won't go back to that?

  • Cindy P.
    08/23/2019 21:31

    Bottom line is people are taught to hate ypur not born with it. Good for him for realizing so much. I'm a Jew and I'm not ashamed. Spread love and forgiveness!!!

  • Leirbag S.
    08/21/2019 15:16

    Bravo dude !

  • Adrian R.
    08/14/2019 03:03

    All whites are racist tho

  • Laura I.
    08/13/2019 10:53

    , ,

  • Karen L.
    08/12/2019 02:12

    Wow!!! Thank you for sharing your testimony I too will share it!!! GOD BLESS YOU!!!

  • Juan B.
    08/11/2019 15:43

    Bless you!!

  • Tissue T.
    08/09/2019 02:32

    Welcome back to equity and diversity. I applaud you for your honesty and your tenacity. Anyone who can look further into this life to see that we are all people first is a good person in my book. Welcome to a better you. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

  • Jorge J.
    08/07/2019 18:51

    Thats why i believe nothing is impossible with discipline and willing everybody can change to become a better person everyday.

  • Tammy F.
    08/07/2019 17:09

    hate the interruptor ads :(

  • Diane L.
    08/07/2019 16:44

    Welcome back to humanity. Good to see you

  • Davon R.
    08/07/2019 16:22

    It’s as simple as this : life after hate .