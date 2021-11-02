back
Former QAnon follower on how she left the conspiracy movement
This former QAnon follower explains how she came to believe in the fringe conspiracy movement, and why she ultimately left...
02/11/2021 1:25 PM
- New
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
4 comments
Elizabeth H.13 minutes
I'm not sure why the bad comments. She clearly tells us how this happened to America and a bit of a path forward. I do believe she's an exception but it's a start.
Eduardo A.13 minutes
Yet your globalist cronies do want global socialism 😉, transhumanism, and total control over the population.
Dee S.25 minutes
Is it just me or for a while there she looks like Severus Snape
Rose C.41 minutes
What a bunch of BS