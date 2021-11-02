back

Former QAnon follower on how she left the conspiracy movement

This former QAnon follower explains how she came to believe in the fringe conspiracy movement, and why she ultimately left...

02/11/2021 1:25 PM
4 comments

  • Elizabeth H.
    13 minutes

    I'm not sure why the bad comments. She clearly tells us how this happened to America and a bit of a path forward. I do believe she's an exception but it's a start.

  • Eduardo A.
    13 minutes

    Yet your globalist cronies do want global socialism 😉, transhumanism, and total control over the population.

  • Dee S.
    25 minutes

    Is it just me or for a while there she looks like Severus Snape

  • Rose C.
    41 minutes

    What a bunch of BS

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

