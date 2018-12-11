back

Fox News in Trump's cabinet

Want to work in the Trump administration? Hope you have Fox News on your resume. 🇺🇸

12/11/2018 12:25 PM
  • 23.6k
  • 76

Politics

62 comments

  • Sam R.
    12/31/2018 20:06

    It must be a magic moment for Trump when he meets with Hannity. For once he is not the dumbest person in the room.

  • Cuban R.
    12/31/2018 12:34

    Wow

  • Oscar P.
    12/31/2018 00:01

    All the best people quit

  • David F.
    12/29/2018 20:45

    It’s what stupid people like

  • Marcus M.
    12/29/2018 14:14

    Greatest president ever! You're president too!

  • Miguel G.
    12/28/2018 22:11

    All you have to do is praise Trump and your hired no matter your education or criminal record!

  • Ian E.
    12/28/2018 04:34

    This would be a joke if it were no real! What an idiot..

  • Peter R.
    12/27/2018 21:50

    Fark me

  • Luis M.
    12/26/2018 16:16

    The real fake news. Now hired to run this country to hell. God help us all.

  • John M.
    12/26/2018 15:25

    How sad it is this people think this is funny!

  • David P.
    12/23/2018 16:19

    Fix is fairing better than the rest of the Fakestream media ratings wise.

  • Daniel M.
    12/22/2018 06:58

    Death to the corruption.

  • Sam J.
    12/20/2018 23:14

    He will be in her pants in a week

  • Filipe B.
    12/19/2018 17:27

    Like it or not, trump is doing a great job in presidency, don't believe me? Just type 'is trump doing a good job?' on google and see for yourself

  • Asa M.
    12/17/2018 11:21

    Death to trumps!

  • Mike U.
    12/16/2018 13:23

    You people are idiots. All this crap talk and he is literally running circles around your corrupt, inept, joke of a leader Blowbama! So keep talking smack. You’re just making yourself look more foolish than you already are. Which is pretty difficult!

  • Chris M.
    12/16/2018 01:25

    These comments are golden because of their arrogance😁😁😁

  • Christine M.
    12/14/2018 23:23

    I bet Spanky can't wait to sniff around her!!!!

  • George M.
    12/14/2018 21:01

    Hannity for chief of staff🤣🤣🤣

  • Lex F.
    12/14/2018 07:31

    🇺�🇺🇸 lkaway 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸