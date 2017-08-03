Fun facts about the Statue of Liberty

Not sure how you feel about the Statue of Liberty after Stephen Miller's crazy press conference? \nHere's everything you need to know.
Sarah L.08/04/2017 21:39
You can try to change our immigration policy if you want to, but please don't pretend the Statue of Liberty isn't a symbol of what this country used to represent to people. "That poem was added later" is a weak attempt to delegitimize the message that welcomed many of our own families just 100 short years ago. Just do us all favor and own the fact that you want to change that message; don't misconstrue history in an attempt to put it in line with your desire.
Christopher P.08/04/2017 20:22
It's 2017..
Todd C.08/04/2017 19:59
Yes.. "Yearning to breathe free".. learning the language of the land, and furthermore, the international language of commerce for the last 400 years, should be part of that yearning.. yearning to assimilate should be part of that yearning.. and the first step toward assimilating to Western culture is learning the language.. It's also worth noting that the French gave us this statue as an insult, inferring that we were a nation of refuse from around the world.. that we took in those that other nations considered their garbage.. it was literally a rebuke of our immigration policy at the time.. not an appreciation of it. Since then, we have taken it as a mantle to serve those who no one else saw fit to serve.. and we ask very little in return: Speak English Obey our laws Contribute to the economy Assimilate to our culture For those 4 things, immigrants are rewarded with all the rights inherent to being an American.. and if anyone doesn't feel like that's good enough for them, just realize that you are the top 1% of planet Earth, just by proxy of calling America home.. and there are 1,000's of people dying, literally dying, to take your place.. Love it or leave it. The United States of America asks very little of immigrants.. and if you don't think so, try immigrating anywhere else in the Galaxy without knowing the language, having a productive skill set, or without literally paying to get in.
Seth B.08/04/2017 19:43
All I want to know is how many times this guy has made someone put the lotion in the basket.
Tom M.08/04/2017 19:16
Heavy coke head
David S.08/04/2017 19:14
This ugly faced Nazi is making a fool of himself on national television. Lol
يعقوب ي.08/04/2017 19:01
Statue was orginally for Egypt but they didn't want a statue of a peasant woman
Gerardo G.08/04/2017 18:48
the [email protected]$$
David B.08/04/2017 18:39
what u said earlier
P.J. M.08/04/2017 18:20
This guy is unstable.
Evan S.08/04/2017 18:20
Steven Miller was too racist for High School government, and is too racist and looks too much like a serial killer to be in our government.
Drew T.08/04/2017 18:14
Im not worried about the language im concerned with the ideas being brought over. If it were up to me spanish would be taught in our schools starting in kindergarden. But we must look at the culture of those coming in is it a culture of oppression and intolerance or a culture of hard work and individualism
Keith A.08/04/2017 18:03
Loser from Santa Monica is the definition of bubble bias.
Krista M.08/04/2017 17:36
That guy went nuts. It was so inappropriate because he was just so out of control.
Miguel R.08/04/2017 17:22
So many snowflakes here... and they're naturally white.
Miguel R.08/04/2017 17:16
There is no official language in the US. However, American English is the most commonly used language in facilities, government places, official locations, etc. This also doesn't justify your hatred to immigrants. Immigrants must know at least some English in order to become a citizen (experienced naturalization myself). But it's also more than okay to retain your mother tongue as this country is a place full of culture (that is unfortunately too much for bigoted Americans can handle).
Rigo R.08/04/2017 16:54
Steven Miller [email protected] tu [email protected] [email protected] que te parió! Have a lovely day learning this one;)
Ronald B.08/04/2017 15:27
It's crazy that Reagan who a lot of people loved and praised spoke in the significance of the statue and I'm just waiting on the the person to try to discredit him.
Heather K.08/04/2017 15:25
So which English should we be forced to speak? Because I can tell you I don't speak southern English, nor do I speak north eastern. Half the time I can't even understand what they're saying. Bostonian is pretty fun to listen to, but I would never be able to actually speak it. Give me someone from south Carolina and I will need a translator. Are we talking about educated English or monosyllabic English? How about Kings English? Shakespear anyone? And why the hell are we so stuck in our ignorance that we refuse - REFUSE- to learn something new? Most countries speak a minimum of two languages, English being the most common second language. What the hell is wrong with broadening our scope of thought?
Dane-Ami F.08/04/2017 14:00
Watching Stephen school the CNN cuck was hilarious 😂😂😂😂 Democrats don't even know the quote on the Statue was added after and has no legal meaning 😂😂😂 it was a gift to us.