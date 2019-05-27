Gay Conversion Therapy Around the U.S.
Colorado is the 17th and latest U.S. state to ban gay conversion therapy. But the debunked practice is still used in many states across the country.
Conversation Therapy Is Still Happening in the US
Almost 700,000 Americans have been through gay conversion therapy. An estimated 57,000 minors will undergo the treatment before they turn 18 according to the William Institute. The movement to ban gay conversion therapy has gained momentum. Colorado is the latest state to prohibit the practice on minors.
“So many people do commit suicide coming out of gay conversion therapy. And that's something that parents should know if they are considering putting your children through this. Would you rather have a gay child or a dead child? And that's the message that I wish any mother who's considering putting your child through this should know because, do your homework.” Jonathan Fernandez, conversion therapy survivor recounts his traumatic experience.
Since 2018, 8 states like Washington, Maryland, Hawaii, New Hampshire, Delaware, New York, Massachusetts, Colorado passed bills to ban or restrict the practice in some way bringing the total number of states with conversion therapy laws to 17 states such as California, New Jersey, Oregon, Illinois, Vermont, Rhode Island, New Mexico, Connecticut, Nevada, Washington, Maryland, Hawaii, New Hampshire, Delaware, New York, Massachusetts, Colorado.
According to UCLA’s Williams Institute, the state bans largely do not apply to conversion therapy programs by religious or spiritual advisors. The American Psychological Association reported that methods to change sexual orientation included electric shocks and nausea-inducing drugs.
Gay conversion therapy remains legal in 33 states. All except California, New Jersey, Oregon, Illinois, Vermont, Rhode Island, New Mexico, Connecticut, Nevada, Washington, Maryland, Hawaii, New Hampshire, Delaware, New York, Massachusetts, Colorado.
Brut.
17 comments
Itz S.08/01/2019 01:47
In Nigeria 14 years in prison ( jail )if cut as gay
Marty J.05/30/2019 00:30
Jesus can change anyone to what they re supposed to be. Period.
Vince C.05/29/2019 22:55
Good....noone should be forced to be converted to gay
Duška B.05/28/2019 08:26
terrible! "land of free" O.o
Myriam F.05/28/2019 00:50
Honteux, ce qui se passe au lit ne nous regarde pas. Courage mes enfants et que ceux que les parents rejettent, honte à eux .
Julie D.05/27/2019 20:00
I had no idea how backward America is. Barbaric.
Cepi O.05/27/2019 17:18
Ralph Grijalva we love u
Loud W.05/27/2019 16:25
Mental illness
Charles M.05/27/2019 15:53
Why would you want to kiss and have sex with someone that has the same thing as you? That's a sick mind and then you bring that corruption on innocent children preying on them.
Charles M.05/27/2019 15:48
Satan likes the opposite of good and truth
Mhmd K.05/27/2019 14:31
انتة مو مثلي متروح
Kerry F.05/27/2019 14:10
Parents who practice forced conversion therapy on their children need to recognize they are sowing the seeds of future estrangement from that child, that child’s future children, and likely all those siblings they cannot manage to indoctrinate into their current church’s philosophy. Your current views on religion will lead to a very lonely existence in your final years, and a lesson learned too late. Future generations will speak very poorly of you, if when asked your children can express any sentiment of you at all. In the end, you invite oblivion among your descendants. Is this worth that? Could you be misinterpreting what you think God thinks? Can you truly believe you will be capable of standing humbly in the face of a Maker as S/He tells you what S/He actually believes. There are no words in that book that leads to this course of action. It simply does not matter if the law says you can or cannot pursue this action - there are sins that “cry out for retribution” and this is one.
Gio J.05/27/2019 13:07
Wow, I had no idea this was happening😪
Rene J.05/27/2019 12:33
That's torture, and this is the 21 century...
Kelly A.05/27/2019 12:12
😪😪when are we going to grow😪😪 let humans be humans...let's have a religion where we learn to love and respect each other for who we are.
Richmond V.05/27/2019 12:04
Nice . Should have ban that stupidity