Gay man's brutal killing sparks protests in Spain
Days after a Pride parade, a gay man was beaten to death in an alleged homophobic attack in Spain. Now thousands are calling out the rising anti-gay sentiment across the country and demanding #JusticeForSamuel.
07/07/2021 9:21 PM
4 comments
Esan C.9 minutes
May Allah forgive them all
Jaime L.10 minutes
Esas personas que no deben considerarse personas son peores que las bestias y son un peligro para todo la ciudad y deben ser llevados ante la justicia para que paguen sus atrocidades.
Marlene M.16 minutes
Monsters
Shan S.an hour
Horrible horrible