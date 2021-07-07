back

Gay man's brutal killing sparks protests in Spain

Days after a Pride parade, a gay man was beaten to death in an alleged homophobic attack in Spain. Now thousands are calling out the rising anti-gay sentiment across the country and demanding #JusticeForSamuel.

07/07/2021 9:21 PM
4 comments

  • Esan C.
    9 minutes

    May Allah forgive them all

  • Jaime L.
    10 minutes

    Esas personas que no deben considerarse personas son peores que las bestias y son un peligro para todo la ciudad y deben ser llevados ante la justicia para que paguen sus atrocidades.

  • Marlene M.
    16 minutes

    Monsters

  • Shan S.
    an hour

    Horrible horrible