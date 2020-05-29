back

George Floyd, remembered

They used to call him a "gentle giant." George Floyd's childhood friends remember him and call for justice.

05/29/2020 6:58 PM
  • New

7 comments

  • Ghiath N.
    9 minutes

    If the American people did not like riots and violence. The police were not criminals. When they saw police officers killed in cold blood, know that people were also criminals. This is a special opinion,🤷‍♂️

  • S F.
    19 minutes

    Very sorry for your loss. RIP.

  • Bee E.
    27 minutes

    😪

  • Patricia W.
    35 minutes

    So sorry for your loss😘

  • Shah R.
    39 minutes

    Love you bros

  • Paul W.
    41 minutes

    What did he say??

  • Banban M.
    41 minutes

    THEN THE BLACK LIVES MATTER PROTEST TURNED INTO STEALING AND LOOTING. LOL 😂✌️