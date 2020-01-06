back

George Floyd's brother makes an impassioned plea for peace

"Let's do this another way." Terrence Floyd, George Floyd's brother, calls for peace – and for people to vote.

06/01/2020 9:12 PM
14 comments

  • Nandraa N.
    8 minutes

    Let go and let God!!!

  • Önder T.
    9 minutes

    God give patience, it's really hard to get his family accepted

  • Francis M.
    10 minutes

    👍⚖️🇺🇸

  • Delta M.
    20 minutes

    Is It Funny Or Other Deal Of Chaos Or Dooms Year. How Older Than 5 Years. U Are Doing The All Reasons Like American Conditions. Good Lucky To After. Hellfire And Paradise Ways. See U After When U See But Too Late.!!!

  • João G.
    24 minutes

    This is started with his brother but now they're fighting for a much bigger cause

  • Krussbatch K.
    30 minutes

    Pls shut up at this moment we know he was yr brother. U r not even sounding convincing enough. They are not only fighting for Floyd. But for over 400 years of excruciating abuse. Yr brother's death was the final straw.

  • Tu C.
    31 minutes

    Thanks Terrence Floyd 👍👍👍

  • Joss R.
    37 minutes

    Why does it go from Black Lives Matter to Black Lives Shatter…🤔

  • Haris A.
    41 minutes

    Great nation's attitude

  • Munzali B.
    41 minutes

    Let's do this another way

  • Karen L.
    44 minutes

    Prayers 🙏🙏🙏

  • Zi P.
    44 minutes

    The new March on Washington? Take your tickets ladies and gentlemen....

  • Mary R.
    an hour

    ya deberian parar, ya es valdalismo. ya esta preso el policia que lo mato.

  • Bruno P.
    an hour

    Violence makes the government use the force and martial law if things get worst... So be smart.