George Floyd's brother makes an impassioned plea for peace
"Let's do this another way." Terrence Floyd, George Floyd's brother, calls for peace – and for people to vote.
06/01/2020 9:12 PM
14 comments
Nandraa N.8 minutes
Let go and let God!!!
Önder T.9 minutes
God give patience, it's really hard to get his family accepted
Francis M.10 minutes
👍⚖️🇺🇸
Delta M.20 minutes
Is It Funny Or Other Deal Of Chaos Or Dooms Year. How Older Than 5 Years. U Are Doing The All Reasons Like American Conditions. Good Lucky To After. Hellfire And Paradise Ways. See U After When U See But Too Late.!!!
João G.24 minutes
This is started with his brother but now they're fighting for a much bigger cause
Krussbatch K.30 minutes
Pls shut up at this moment we know he was yr brother. U r not even sounding convincing enough. They are not only fighting for Floyd. But for over 400 years of excruciating abuse. Yr brother's death was the final straw.
Tu C.31 minutes
Thanks Terrence Floyd 👍👍👍
Joss R.37 minutes
Why does it go from Black Lives Matter to Black Lives Shatter…🤔
Haris A.41 minutes
Great nation's attitude
Munzali B.41 minutes
Let's do this another way
Karen L.44 minutes
Prayers 🙏🙏🙏
Zi P.44 minutes
The new March on Washington? Take your tickets ladies and gentlemen....
Mary R.an hour
ya deberian parar, ya es valdalismo. ya esta preso el policia que lo mato.
Bruno P.an hour
Violence makes the government use the force and martial law if things get worst... So be smart.