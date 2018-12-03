George H.W. Bush, his life and legacy

George H.W. Bush — 1924-2018
36 comments
Butler R.12/30/2018 13:32
God bless
Syed S.12/27/2018 07:33
Murderer
Festuos H.12/26/2018 23:11
A blood thirsty monster
Craig H.12/25/2018 21:44
The nerve of this site praising what they bashed for many years. All for likes and shares. You people made his life miserable by spreading hate all while preaching how much love you want. Delete this post, because you don’t deserve to have anything of his for your own self gain. Loser.
Mohammad R.12/24/2018 19:12
Is his soul ready to meet innocent Americans souls Who’s died name of oil?????and millions of Iraq’s souls???
Curtis R.12/24/2018 05:03
Im glad that mf is dead thanks to the MOST HIGH God. He wont be the last i promise that.
Robert J.12/22/2018 00:18
I'm sorry that Obama and the Democrats had to ruin society
Paul H.12/21/2018 02:06
This man was no Saint he put us in A-war that we should never went in to he makes me sick For all the damage he is done to America
ايمن ج.12/20/2018 15:10
Mat kalb
عيساني ا.12/18/2018 07:25
الله يحرقو كما احرق المسلمين
Qaesr J.12/17/2018 14:39
إلى جهنم انشالله عذاب دائم في الجحيم
Rwang P.12/14/2018 09:12
Wow
Salvador E.12/12/2018 23:35
... same vocabulary then Trump hahahaha!!!
Paul C.12/11/2018 01:30
Wish bill well in the white house he took it the wrong way he got blow jobs and used cigars in the wrong holes
Douglas P.12/09/2018 20:17
NWO puppet was his mission.
Belgassem E.12/09/2018 19:29
لعنة الله عليهم اجمعين..
Anas A.12/08/2018 07:30
Penny wise's sisterv
Orik H.12/07/2018 14:36
Highwaaaay to helllll..... 😂😂😂
Aaron E.12/05/2018 20:20
barbra bush killed a man
Shirley M.12/05/2018 20:06
At least he was honest