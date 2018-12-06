George W. Bush's Moving Eulogy For His Father

In eulogizing his dad, George W. Bush also remembered his own sister, who died at 3.
89 comments
Dm Q.02/26/2019 16:12
CAN THE DEVIL SHADE TEARS. MILLIONS OF WOMEN AND CHILDREN DIED, MANY LEFT FATHERLESS AND MANY WIDOWED.
Muhammad F.02/12/2019 13:48
Bush, the butcher!!!!
Niall G.01/18/2019 14:59
Both the Bush's were mass murders along with Tony Blair. 💩💩💩
Anwarul H.01/03/2019 08:55
Both father and son are war criminals and he should hang till death
Mahboob H.01/02/2019 20:40
war criminals
Muhammad R.12/31/2018 16:51
الله رب العزت بادشاه دی سخت عذاب او قهر او غضب سره مخ کړه قاتل ي رزیلا بیناموسه
Julio D.12/30/2018 01:48
I can’t believe the comments on this post. Leave the politics out of it. This man lost a father and a sister and is honoring them.
Tiffany A.12/29/2018 04:32
Bush Sr. Had nothing but great things to say about the New World Order. So all I have to say is good riddance.
Khalil U.12/28/2018 16:07
Cancer
Raul S.12/26/2018 20:50
Los poderosos también lloran !!!!!!!!!
Yandi R.12/24/2018 15:46
oh boy....
Mario A.12/23/2018 17:39
Buen presidente
Yuriko H.12/23/2018 09:58
May his soul rest in peace, Amen! Thank u Mr. 41st President for your service. God bless you for being a good father.
Armando Z.12/22/2018 02:31
Criminal to another = evil doer
Steven V.12/21/2018 13:26
he dint cry when he kill people on 911 -.-
Stagger L.12/18/2018 23:39
Yawn
Luai A.12/18/2018 18:42
Crocodile tears 😭. Bloody murderer is mourned by a psychopathic, lunatic , and a horrific degenerate
Abdallah H.12/18/2018 15:18
He also Wait for his day. u killed many but u will also follow them. they will ask u whether u thought earth life is everlasting.
Jamel H.12/17/2018 11:17
thants really funny haha haha
Katty C.12/17/2018 10:15
Hola