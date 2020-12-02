back
Georgia election official: death threats have to stop
"It has to stop!" - Gabriel Sterling Election workers in Georgia are getting death threats, and Trump's silence left this official outraged...
12/02/2020 1:41 PMupdated: 12/02/2020 1:56 PM
Cindy B.17 minutes
Death threats and violence are unnecessary. This guy needs to understand that people are very upset that their right to vote has clearly been compromised by way of factual testimony from both Democrats and Republicans who were present and working these districts all across our nation! Guy, you may well be “angry “ and that does not give you a pass to cry about it on national tv or any other social medium. What this should motivate you to do is to get to work and do your job that you were placed in position for and serve the ppl who entrusted you with that integrity that you’ve seemingly misplaced. Get to the bottom of what’s happened. There are consequences for the type of betrayal of government against its own people and it is called treason.
Jim H.33 minutes
Trump has reduced the great country of America to a banana republic, and if it’s not put an end soon civil war is imminent, I don’t think the PATRIOTS have what it takes to deal with the consequences, most of them are trash.
Austin E.34 minutes
Thank you for speaking up against this monster of Trump.......
Patricia P.42 minutes
And all the government/governor s who got death threats , physical harmcan be traced/tracked that's a felony agrivated (sic) harassment.
Rhonda W.an hour
I agree with this guy no one should get death tbreats for just counting the ballots, the people spoke and this behavior needs to drop
Veshu G.an hour
KUDOS FOR SPEAKING UP AGAINST INTIMIDATING TACTICS.
Craig N.an hour
But it won't. Sorry America. You did this to yourselves.
Sharon W.an hour
Trump is a terrible person.
Will F.an hour
Omg STFU. Your supporters have been terrorizing the streets for over 200 days.
Md S.an hour
Do u have podcast????? In English
Lindo J.an hour
does not give a flying f. And neither does the .
Sinisa B.an hour
Ahh America the land of law and order. Lol
Dan M.an hour
"I cant believe they're mad that we committed fraud on a massive scale."
Dan M.an hour
STFU
Ray S.an hour
STFU