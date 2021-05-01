back
Georgia election official debunks voter fraud theories
"There are no more votes to find." Georgia election official debunks Donald Trump's voter fraud claims one-by-one...
01/05/2021 12:47 AM
- New
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
5 comments
Trisha M.22 minutes
Ruby made sure every vote she wanted to count got counted several times .
Richard L.38 minutes
Sounds like trying to get out in front of the 6th. LMAO. keep coaching the sheep.
Craig N.an hour
If this had been done to a democrat.I think its safe to say you might have concerns about voter fraud.
Phillip G.an hour
Looks like eberts younger brother has found a job!!
Julius B.an hour
Trump will die in prison 🇺🇸 So, American voters can’t be trusted, the poll workers can’t be trusted, the voting technology and machines can’t be trusted, journalists can’t be trusted, heads of election security can’t be trusted, local courts can’t be trusted, appellate courts can’t be trusted and the Supreme Court can’t be trusted... 🙄 Yet Donald Trump, with decades of proven fraud, morally depraved criminal behavior and documented, pathological lying is your only beacon of truth and honesty? 🚫 Roll that around in your brain for 3 seconds and realize how unbelievably stupid that sounds. 🤪 Donald’s true enemy is the truth.