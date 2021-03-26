back
Georgia lawmaker arrested as governor signs new elections law
A Georgia representative was arrested for knocking on Gov. Kemp's office door as he signed an elections bill tightening voting laws in the state.
03/26/2021 10:40 PM
58 comments
Tony T.an hour
This will be played over and over in ads in Georgia in 2022. SMDH!! .0
Julia A.2 hours
White supremacy in plan sight! Kemp is a fascist. The new Jim Crow is alive and scared of democracy and the right to choose! Honestly, in my lifetime I have only seen these outrageous violations against humanity it tin pot autocratic countries. Shame. Shame. Shame!
Leanne S.2 hours
You may regret this . I PRAY , !
Eugene K.3 hours
It’s about time Georgia stepped up all the other states need to follow their example
Wilda D.6 hours
Biden put a stop to this foolishness enough they stood by you now stand by them Biden enough STOP THE. STUPID
Juan D.9 hours
That is what happens when you are black.
Carla S.10 hours
look how they treated her just look at these racist jerks i am sick of racism
Ollie C.10 hours
Insurrectionist!! Lock her up!
Kristina T.11 hours
Disgusting. And so many fat white officers 🤬
Lisa L.12 hours
Lock her up
Keith B.12 hours
Klans at work
Julian B.13 hours
Adolf and his Brown shirts would be proud.....
Tracy S.14 hours
I am sick of this racist BS,
Jameela S.16 hours
Very fast..for knocking on a door but very slow at the Capitol attack
Helen S.18 hours
Appalling!
Barbara E.20 hours
Knee on the neck of all African Americans.
Thomas A.20 hours
Georgia, is this OK with you!
Ozy M.21 hours
👎👎👎
Aamer B.21 hours
Showing their true ugly racist face !
Dan H.21 hours
Let me explain something to you guys it is not racist to have an ID to prove who you are and where are you from to vote. You have to have an ID for just about everything you do. And everyone can get an ID black white Hispanic doesn’t matter. Even illegals can do it and I can prove that. But they’re not eligible to vote. The Democrats are a bunch of crybabies that Will not follow rules.