Georgia Protests

Tech students in Georgia are violently protesting after police officers killed a fellow student.
Josh P.09/23/2017 20:03
Glad he's dead. One less dumb ass in the world
Marco T.09/22/2017 13:41
THEY were shot by the police because THEY were suffering from mental illness. This is a tragic situation that shouldn't have ended in death, because that is exactly what they wanted, to be killed. Its terrible that the police was targeted to do the deed for them but there are better ways to subdue and help someone in distress.
Dwight P.09/22/2017 06:53
For all you who love to pull the trigger and never mind the questions, this disturbed individual did not need to be killed. A taser, as has been mentioned, would have done the trick. Quite honestly, if they had the right training like cops of old, they would have been able to diffuse this situation with words, just like you do with a jumper. I've worked in mental health and have diffused many such situations and I had no weapons what so ever, with guys who were actually much bigger and violent. I've always been able to bring about a more conducive outcome. I've dealt with knives and guns in the past and 'well', I'm still here making comments at nearly 3 in the morning.
Nilorb I.09/21/2017 14:15
80 billion dollars added to defense spending and yet we cant afford to train police officers x'D or affordable health insurance, or free or even minUtley affordable college, etc... you know the things that could actually defend this country more than a suit and a rifle ever could.
Tiesman T.09/21/2017 03:54
Well maybe now you understand Kap
Indy B.09/21/2017 03:34
These police officers have mental issues. Look at the video where a police officer made a video telling his story about him having lunch in a restaurant. And listen to his words. He said that he couldn't enjoy his lunch because he was too busy looking over his shoulder. For what?? He also said that he was watching ppl waste to see if they had a gun....huhhhh??? One of the customers noticed how paranoid he was. so the young man walked over to talk to the police officer and asked if he was ok...understand being alert. But paranoid is a no no
Shay M.09/21/2017 03:31
Kid says "shoot me" while approaching with a knife. Dumb af. Officers untrained to handle a situation with a taser or spray before resorting to a gun. Dumb af. Fucking stupidity in the air, all around us.
Patsy C.09/21/2017 01:30
Suicide by police! Suicide effects everyone involved!
Nick C.09/21/2017 00:39
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. If only these idiots rioted over gang violence. I cant blame them though. When society programs people to think of themselves as victims you get angry mobs of idiots looking for oppressors.
Reuben C.09/21/2017 00:04
That last part tho......
Samuel P.09/20/2017 23:32
Wasn't Jeffery Dahmer suffering from mental health issues?
Ronnie J.09/20/2017 22:36
Just as you said he could've easily unfolded the knife in a couple of seconds, so to the police officers could've been on him in a couple of seconds with a taser.
Paula J.09/20/2017 21:40
It's amazing that whypipo suffer from mental illness all the time , no matter the situation... but Black Men & Women don't... welcome to police brutality and police murders!!
Iv E.09/20/2017 20:01
Gee I though tasers were suppose to stop all this killing it is getting worst. Maybe we need less guns for the police and special squads with guns like they have in England & France.
Jerry J.09/20/2017 18:38
DO ANY OF YOU KNOW THE WHOLE STORY??? DO ANY OF YOU KNOW WHAT ITS LIKE TO BE A COP? THEY GO OUT THERE IN FEAR EVERYDAY TO DO THEIR JOB AND MANY DONT GO HOME TO THEIR WIVES OR CHILDREN.. AND TODAY WHERE THERE IS NO RESPECT FOR POLICE OFFICERS, THEY ARE IN SURVIVAL MODE, THEY DIDNT START THE RIOTS, THEY DIDNT START THE FIRES,, THIS WHOLE PEACEFUL SO CALLED GATHERING WAS NOT SO PEACEFUL.. AND IM ASSUMING ALL YOU PEOPLE KNEW THE DECEASED AND KNEW WHAT HE WAS GOING TO DO.. ENOUGH!!!!
Jerry J.09/20/2017 18:31
YOU AS A FATHER SHOULD HAVE GOTTEN HIM HELP.. I GUESS YOU'D RATHER SEE A COP DIE .. ENOUGH OF THIS BULLSHIT YOUR SON WAS PUSHING BEYOND, WHY DONT YOU TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR YOUR SONS ACTIONS??? PUT THE BLAME WHERE IT BELONGS. AND THAT IS WITH YOUR SON!!!!!! IM SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS, BUT ENOUGH IS ENOUGH..
Rissa S.09/20/2017 18:24
Its fucked up on both sides but this us what we desk with since forever.. I have a son with disabilities and I fear for things like this
Matt C.09/20/2017 18:20
"Shoot me!" -Guy who got shot
Eric M.09/20/2017 17:54
White sure dont like it when a kkkop murder a white person buts when its a black person its ok they call us thugs goons every word in tbe book . Dont like it when the shes on the other foot
Chris S.09/20/2017 17:49
