back

Gerald Ford's inauguration speech after Nixon resigned

The nation was divided after a presidential betrayal. Gerald Ford attempted to bring unity with this inauguration speech.

01/14/2021 5:01 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:12

    Gerald Ford's inauguration speech after Nixon resigned

  2. 3:01

    Capitol rioters: how it started vs. how it's going

  3. 5:34

    AOC calls resigning Trump cabinet members 'cowards'

  4. 1:51

    Has Trump learned his lesson?

  5. 6:33

    The life of Melania Trump

  6. 3:40

    Sarah McBride to be first openly transgender state senator in U.S. history

0 comments

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    switch-check
    switch-x
    By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.