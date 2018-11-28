Geraldo Rivera Draws The Line at Tear Gassing Migrant Children

Tear gassing migrant children - that's where conservative pundit Geraldo Rivera drew the line.
Jeff C.12/05/2018 00:27
The USA has the right to turn them down and protect our borders. I support President Trump and the Border Patrol and troops on the border. Not refugees anyway.
Speak U.12/03/2018 12:31
Geraldo should be a shame for a lot of things he has said
Eric V.12/02/2018 07:46
What a clown look how ridicul he is .....😂😂😂😂😜😂😜
Raj B.12/01/2018 02:09
If u care so much take them to your home make them your family instead of crying dummy.
Stephen S.12/01/2018 01:47
Whatever dude get you a yard full of them but we need a border wall ....clean up California help our own people
Bobby M.11/30/2018 23:07
Poor Geraldo,so confused
Gage C.11/30/2018 22:47
These people are invaders!!!! We do not owe them anything. We have homeless vets and homeless children that need to be taken care of before we should ever even think of letting these people in our country.
Kevin D.11/30/2018 16:05
Send him back with his people if he isn't going to stand with ours.
Andre V.11/30/2018 15:10
Hes a POS too period
Debbie O.11/30/2018 13:30
Suck it Geraldo , a little late don't ya think ?
Gregg H.11/30/2018 05:13
Geraldo Rivera please STFU! You have lost all credibility as a man, minority, and anything associated with honesty as well as compassion for others.😑
Sonya H.11/30/2018 04:45
Homeless kids in America is where I draw the line so kick ROCKS.
Mike D.11/30/2018 04:14
But when Trayvon got murdered it was because of his hoodie and hip hop music.
David J.11/30/2018 03:02
He’s what my dad called an educated idiot
Nathan A.11/30/2018 00:23
Lol but when they tear gassed migrants once a month under the Obama administration libs and media didn’t say anything.... weird
David B.11/30/2018 00:06
Ive been tear gassed several times now being in the army. Ill just say 2-3 mins later completely fine thats being done so in a closed room. I cant imagine the terror that comes with it being outside with a good breeze and camrea crews around.
Ham I.11/29/2018 23:20
They keep putting sanctions on the countries when the poor people can’t live Bc of poverty & economical situation they’re being called invaders whos blame those childern or those who are in power that puts the sanction ??that’s the world we living today ...
Kevin A.11/29/2018 22:51
You people who think this is ok is dispicabable.
Judith T.11/29/2018 21:57
James D.11/29/2018 20:13
Obama did it once a month you snowflakes