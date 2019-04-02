Get to Know the 1st Woman President of Slovakia

Zuzana Čaputová was known as the Erin Brockovich of Slovakia. Now she's the country's first woman president. 😮🇸🇰
Radovan M.04/21/2019 10:01
Je to len dalsia sorosova cupa
Olga I.04/19/2019 16:00
Yes!
Wilfredo R.04/15/2019 21:40
esa no es Julia!!!😱
LisaMarie B.04/12/2019 13:05
😲💕
Nilda R.04/12/2019 05:59
Bravo !! Women will lead for a better world. Good luck.
Paloma V.04/12/2019 01:21
esta fue la candidata de la que te hablé
Travis L.04/11/2019 23:01
Another idiot liberal moron
Roney I.04/10/2019 19:00
America needs one too
Oliver D.04/09/2019 14:01
We are proud ❤️
Alex S.04/09/2019 07:45
congratulations plus she is beautiful. good for them.
Filip P.04/08/2019 06:02
she did not "call for LGBTI rights", she was elected despite admitting her personal opinions in favor of what someone call "LGBTI rights"
Maria G.04/07/2019 06:05
Konečne mám radosť....z niecoho,čo sa u nás udialo. Držím ti prsty,Zuzana!
Monika S.04/06/2019 12:19
Don’t be fooled by mainstream. She got only 23 % of all legitimate voters. There was only 41 % electoral participation. So 59 % of voters didn’t vote at all because they disagreed with choice od 2 liberal candidates.
Andra B.04/06/2019 02:32
Another amazing thing about her: she thanked the Roma people who voted for her in the Romanes language (this ethnic group's language) ❤
Maj L.04/05/2019 17:13
Nobody in Slovakia knows where did she come from before the elections so I dont think anybody ever called her that besides her mom maybe
Lou T.04/05/2019 15:07
that's our gurl
Wendy v.04/05/2019 12:22
jouw naamgenoot als president in jouw geboorteland!! 🤗
Carsten P.04/05/2019 10:09
She has my support
Dominika S.04/04/2019 15:45
🇸🇰❤
Lucia T.04/04/2019 15:09
Well done. Gratulujem