Get to Know the 1st Woman President of Slovakia

Zuzana Čaputová was known as the Erin Brockovich of Slovakia. Now she's the country's first woman president. 😮🇸🇰

04/02/2019 7:07 PMupdated: 04/02/2019 9:28 PM
  • 1.2m
  • 88

71 comments

  • Radovan M.
    04/21/2019 10:01

    Je to len dalsia sorosova cupa

  • Olga I.
    04/19/2019 16:00

    Yes!

  • Wilfredo R.
    04/15/2019 21:40

    esa no es Julia!!!😱

  • LisaMarie B.
    04/12/2019 13:05

    😲💕

  • Nilda R.
    04/12/2019 05:59

    Bravo !! Women will lead for a better world. Good luck.

  • Paloma V.
    04/12/2019 01:21

    esta fue la candidata de la que te hablé

  • Travis L.
    04/11/2019 23:01

    Another idiot liberal moron

  • Roney I.
    04/10/2019 19:00

    America needs one too

  • Oliver D.
    04/09/2019 14:01

    We are proud ❤️

  • Alex S.
    04/09/2019 07:45

    congratulations plus she is beautiful. good for them.

  • Filip P.
    04/08/2019 06:02

    she did not "call for LGBTI rights", she was elected despite admitting her personal opinions in favor of what someone call "LGBTI rights"

  • Maria G.
    04/07/2019 06:05

    Konečne mám radosť....z niecoho,čo sa u nás udialo. Držím ti prsty,Zuzana!

  • Monika S.
    04/06/2019 12:19

    Don’t be fooled by mainstream. She got only 23 % of all legitimate voters. There was only 41 % electoral participation. So 59 % of voters didn’t vote at all because they disagreed with choice od 2 liberal candidates.

  • Andra B.
    04/06/2019 02:32

    Another amazing thing about her: she thanked the Roma people who voted for her in the Romanes language (this ethnic group's language) ❤

  • Maj L.
    04/05/2019 17:13

    Nobody in Slovakia knows where did she come from before the elections so I dont think anybody ever called her that besides her mom maybe

  • Lou T.
    04/05/2019 15:07

    that's our gurl

  • Wendy v.
    04/05/2019 12:22

    jouw naamgenoot als president in jouw geboorteland!! 🤗

  • Carsten P.
    04/05/2019 10:09

    She has my support

  • Dominika S.
    04/04/2019 15:45

    🇸🇰❤

  • Lucia T.
    04/04/2019 15:09

    Well done. Gratulujem