Get your booty to the polls

These Atlanta dancers found a new way to drive voter turnout: A booty-shaking PSA...

10/01/2020 12:00 PM
8 comments

  • Nevin S.
    3 hours

    you lefties- perversion of any kind must be celebrated- you sick flogs

  • Heather S.
    9 hours

    Damn - they did a great edit of the content you did live the other day. I love this!!!!

  • Mieasha M.
    10 hours

    Thank you for sharing our message! I enjoyed sharing my views with your audience! and vote! 💃🏾➡️🗳

  • Mel O.
    16 hours

    I promise to vote if these ''ladies'' stop dancing.

  • Coen A.
    19 hours

    Great! I'm all for it...but when i post a simple cover of a record that shows a nipple(or a painting) i'm blocked. facebook moves in mysterious ways.

  • Marty R.
    20 hours

    Register - Research - Vote

  • Oinde N.
    20 hours

    Bulshit! you will be working, even drunk, during the voting hour.

  • Aaron F.
    20 hours

    I wonder after watching this, which candidate is the pervert.. The kids can see this ad. Is this the same developer that made Cutie?

