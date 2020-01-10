The life of Jacinda Ardern
TBT: Nixon and taxes
Who are the Proud Boys?
Get your booty to the polls
The history of the Green New Deal
Rep. Katie Porter slams pharma CEO on cancer drug price hike
you lefties- perversion of any kind must be celebrated- you sick flogs
Damn - they did a great edit of the content you did live the other day. I love this!!!!
Thank you for sharing our message! I enjoyed sharing my views with your audience! and vote! 💃🏾➡️🗳
I promise to vote if these ''ladies'' stop dancing.
Great! I'm all for it...but when i post a simple cover of a record that shows a nipple(or a painting) i'm blocked. facebook moves in mysterious ways.
Register - Research - Vote
Bulshit! you will be working, even drunk, during the voting hour.
I wonder after watching this, which candidate is the pervert.. The kids can see this ad. Is this the same developer that made Cutie?
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
8 comments
Nevin S.3 hours
you lefties- perversion of any kind must be celebrated- you sick flogs
Heather S.9 hours
Damn - they did a great edit of the content you did live the other day. I love this!!!!
Mieasha M.10 hours
Thank you for sharing our message! I enjoyed sharing my views with your audience! and vote! 💃🏾➡️🗳
Mel O.16 hours
I promise to vote if these ''ladies'' stop dancing.
Coen A.19 hours
Great! I'm all for it...but when i post a simple cover of a record that shows a nipple(or a painting) i'm blocked. facebook moves in mysterious ways.
Marty R.20 hours
Register - Research - Vote
Oinde N.20 hours
Bulshit! you will be working, even drunk, during the voting hour.
Aaron F.20 hours
I wonder after watching this, which candidate is the pervert.. The kids can see this ad. Is this the same developer that made Cutie?