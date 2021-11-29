back

Ghislaine Maxwell: the socialite accused of sex-trafficking

A British socialite stands accused of creating a network of underage sex-trafficking victims for her companion, Jeffrey Epstein. As Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial begins, here’s what we know about the allegations against her ...

11/29/2021 1:36 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 5:43

    Ghislaine Maxwell: the socialite accused of sex-trafficking

  2. 5:30

    The story of Melissa Lucio, the woman on death row in Texas

  3. 4:16

    Capitol rioters: How it started vs. How it’s going

  4. 1:00

    Three men found guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery

  5. 7:34

    The Rittenhouse verdict: How we got here

  6. 3:24

    The life of Malcolm X

1 comment

  • Comfo T.
    an hour

    What a life

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.