back

Giant Creatures Made Out of Plastic Pollution

Giant sharks, whales, and turtles — oh my! This nonprofit art project is making giant sea creatures out of plastic pollution. ♲🦈 Special thanks to The Washed Ashore Project.

09/08/2018 5:01 PM
  • 1.9m
  • 68

And even more

  1. The history of the Green New Deal

  2. Simon Baker on the Climate Crisis

  3. The Life of Greta Thunberg

  4. Air Travel Pollution Keeps Growing

  5. Meanwhile in the Fight Against Climate Change

  6. What Happened to the Koala Trapped in the Flames?

41 comments

  • Iris S.
    05/27/2019 04:20

    I thought you would find this interesting.

  • Erin A.
    10/01/2018 21:33

    I bet you already know about this. But just incase. <3

  • Babbu K.
    09/30/2018 16:48

    Great job

  • Hill F.
    09/29/2018 12:45

    Excellent idea .....!!! GOD BLESS EVERY PEOPLE INSIDE THE PROGRAM.....!!!!

  • Louis L.
    09/28/2018 22:36

    U s a

  • Ezzat H.
    09/28/2018 05:38

    تم

  • Mamadou M.
    09/26/2018 01:03

    Beautiful

  • Moss P.
    09/25/2018 09:56

    Yaaaaay!

  • Tricia L.
    09/20/2018 10:33

    ... see, not real.

  • Saif A.
    09/19/2018 19:48

    ثفهض١خفصياةبص ث٢١نغققثقفقققثثث غفق

  • Eileen D.
    09/18/2018 22:30

    So Awesome...SAVE THE OCEAN LIFE!!!

  • Amena F.
    09/18/2018 19:56

    سبحان الله

  • Nancy W.
    09/18/2018 02:55

    I would LOVE to be a part of this art project!!!!

  • Marilyn K.
    09/17/2018 21:58

    Fabulous

  • Anita I.
    09/17/2018 18:02

    I am trying to be no plastic it is hard to find what I need

  • Feng-Chi H.
    09/16/2018 22:31

    A good people who never to throw off the plastic bag and bottles into cleaning ocean again! Please you have a good deeds of people!

  • Meric B.
    09/16/2018 10:16

    What a brilliant idea

  • Sunday J.
    09/15/2018 23:18

    Please Brut how can we duplicate this innovation in nigeria, I want to work with you. Thanks

  • Rodolfo A.
    09/15/2018 15:44

    Loved it! Amazing work. Well done. Thank you. 💪�aia

  • Linda A.
    09/15/2018 01:46

    Pretty impressive