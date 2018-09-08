back
Giant Creatures Made Out of Plastic Pollution
Giant sharks, whales, and turtles — oh my! This nonprofit art project is making giant sea creatures out of plastic pollution. ♲🦈 Special thanks to The Washed Ashore Project.
09/08/2018 5:01 PM
41 comments
Iris S.05/27/2019 04:20
I thought you would find this interesting.
Erin A.10/01/2018 21:33
I bet you already know about this. But just incase. <3
Babbu K.09/30/2018 16:48
Great job
Hill F.09/29/2018 12:45
Excellent idea .....!!! GOD BLESS EVERY PEOPLE INSIDE THE PROGRAM.....!!!!
Louis L.09/28/2018 22:36
U s a
Ezzat H.09/28/2018 05:38
تم
Mamadou M.09/26/2018 01:03
Beautiful
Moss P.09/25/2018 09:56
Yaaaaay!
Tricia L.09/20/2018 10:33
... see, not real.
Saif A.09/19/2018 19:48
ثفهض١خفصياةبص ث٢١نغققثقفقققثثث غفق
Eileen D.09/18/2018 22:30
So Awesome...SAVE THE OCEAN LIFE!!!
Amena F.09/18/2018 19:56
سبحان الله
Nancy W.09/18/2018 02:55
I would LOVE to be a part of this art project!!!!
Marilyn K.09/17/2018 21:58
Fabulous
Anita I.09/17/2018 18:02
I am trying to be no plastic it is hard to find what I need
Feng-Chi H.09/16/2018 22:31
A good people who never to throw off the plastic bag and bottles into cleaning ocean again! Please you have a good deeds of people!
Meric B.09/16/2018 10:16
What a brilliant idea
Sunday J.09/15/2018 23:18
Please Brut how can we duplicate this innovation in nigeria, I want to work with you. Thanks
Rodolfo A.09/15/2018 15:44
Loved it! Amazing work. Well done. Thank you. 💪�aia
Linda A.09/15/2018 01:46
Pretty impressive